Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NDC rolls out guidelines for the election of Constituency elections


Primaries NDC constituency elections scheduled for June 23

The party has rolled out its guidelines for the election of executive members at the constituency level throughout the country.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) re-grouping after its defeat in the 2016 election, has began at the various constituencies.

The party has rolled out its guidelines for the election of executive members at the constituency level throughout the country.

It has set June 23, 2018, for the party's constituency elections.

READ MORE: Bawumia must stop misleading Ghanaians over cedi depreciation - NDC MP

A statement signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said: "On behalf of the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC, I wish to announce that our 2018 constituency elections will come off as scheduled in all Constituencies across the country on Saturday, 23 June 2018, pending the transfer of all dues payment to the national account by Thursday, 21 June, 2018, failure of which will lead to the suspension of elections in the affected constituencies".

play

 

The statement added: "This does not apply to the under-listed constituencies: Nandom, Upper West Region; Bolga Central, Upper East Region; Kpandai and Savelugu in the Northern Region; Manhyia North and Subin in the Ashanti Region; Ho West and Anlo in the Volta Region; and Amenfi East in the Western Region."

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Developmental Projects: Nana Addo 'attacked' for neglecting Ellembelle district Developmental Projects Nana Addo 'attacked' for neglecting Ellembelle district
Jabs: I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John Mahama declares Jabs I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John Mahama declares
Ghana Card: Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabs Ghana Card Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabs
Jabs: Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desoso Jabs Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desoso
Working Government: Criticizing Akufo-Addo is unfair - Central Regional Minister Working Government Criticizing Akufo-Addo is unfair - Central Regional Minister
Verbal War: You and your wife are the crooks - Desoso's son jabs Rawlings Verbal War You and your wife are the crooks - Desoso's son jabs Rawlings

Recommended Videos

Political News: Parliament to approve $22.5 million loan facility for MPs’ cars Political News Parliament to approve $22.5 million loan facility for MPs’ cars
Politics: Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized Politics Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized
Alban Bagbin: Mahama's Gov't was an "Animal Farm" administration Alban Bagbin Mahama's Gov't was an "Animal Farm" administration



Top Articles

1 Working Government Criticizing Akufo-Addo is unfair - Central Regional...bullet
2 Verbal War You and your wife are the crooks - Desoso's son jabs Rawlingsbullet
3 Ghana Card Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabsbullet
4 National Identification Card NDC MPs deny grabbing Ghana Cardbullet
5 Jabs Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desosobullet
6 Cedi Debate Mahama lacks understanding of economy: Bawumia...bullet
7 NPP Government Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair of...bullet
8 Dishonesty Mahama jabs Otabil, calls him a hypocritebullet
9 National ID Minority goes to court over Ghana card...bullet
10 Jabs I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John...bullet

Related Articles

Jabs I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John Mahama declares
Ghana Card Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabs
Jabs Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desoso
Working Government Criticizing Akufo-Addo is unfair - Central Regional Minister
Verbal War You and your wife are the crooks - Desoso's son jabs Rawlings
Elections 2020 NDC Northern Savannah Zone declares unflinching support for Mahama
Cedi Debate Mahama lacks understanding of economy: Bawumia hits back
Health Mahama rips into government over 'no bed syndrome'
National Identification Card NDC MPs deny grabbing Ghana Card
NPP Government Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair of Ghana Shippers Authority

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
9 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for...bullet
10 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet

Politics

Former President John Mahama
Elections 2020 NDC Northern Savannah Zone declares unflinching support for Mahama
Health Mahama rips into government over 'no bed syndrome'
Odekro Report Here are the MPs who cost taxpayer GH¢1.4m for absenteeism
Franklin Cudjoe
Corruption Intervene in KelniGVG deal - Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo