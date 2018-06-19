news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) re-grouping after its defeat in the 2016 election, has began at the various constituencies.

The party has rolled out its guidelines for the election of executive members at the constituency level throughout the country.

It has set June 23, 2018, for the party's constituency elections.

A statement signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said: "On behalf of the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC, I wish to announce that our 2018 constituency elections will come off as scheduled in all Constituencies across the country on Saturday, 23 June 2018, pending the transfer of all dues payment to the national account by Thursday, 21 June, 2018, failure of which will lead to the suspension of elections in the affected constituencies".

The statement added: "This does not apply to the under-listed constituencies: Nandom, Upper West Region; Bolga Central, Upper East Region; Kpandai and Savelugu in the Northern Region; Manhyia North and Subin in the Ashanti Region; Ho West and Anlo in the Volta Region; and Amenfi East in the Western Region."