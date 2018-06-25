Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Allotey Jacobs bows out of NDC chairmanship race


Internal Politics Allotey Jacobs bows out of NDC chairmanship race

According to Allotey Jacobs, he has done an extensive consultation and finds it prudent to withdraw from the race.

  • Published:
Central Regional Chairman NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs play

Central Regional Chairman NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has withdrawn from the race.

According to him, he has done an extensive consultation and finds it prudent to withdraw from the race.

He said "Sometimes there is the need for you to stay at the background and give advice and I sincerely believe that the region will make it up with new faces."

READ MORE: NDC elects constituency officers

Accusations

The party activists blamed him [Allotey Jacobs] for his 'incompetent leadership' which led to their defeat in the 2016 general elections.

At the party's constituency elections, delegates chanted calling on Allotey Jacobs to move away from the stage in the Cape Coast South constituency.

They chanted "away! away! Away!".

But he has lashed out at his critics to rather blame former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur for their defeat in the Central region.

READ ALSO: Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama to NDC Executives

According to him, it is not only Amissah-Arthur but Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam constituency, Cassiel Ato Forson who coordinated the campaign must be blamed as well.

He said "If the critics say I didn’t do well then the former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur is even from this region, National Executive members and the campaign coordinator, Ato Forson is also from this region so why do I be blame for not winning for the elections for the NDC in this region."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Revelations: "AfDB spent $1.3m on hospital beds; Ghana spent $25m on 80 beds" Revelations "AfDB spent $1.3m on hospital beds; Ghana spent $25m on 80 beds"
Infrastructure Development: MP cries foul over abandoned projects in Bolga East Infrastructure Development MP cries foul over abandoned projects in Bolga East
Ban On Travels: Prof Gyampo urges President to ban medical trips of appointees Ban On Travels Prof Gyampo urges President to ban medical trips of appointees
Investigations: Group calls on Nana Addo to audit money spent on foreign travels Investigations Group calls on Nana Addo to audit money spent on foreign travels
Opposition Party: Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama to NDC Executives Opposition Party Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama to NDC Executives
Envoys: President Akufo-Addo swears in ambassadors to Senegal and Guinea Envoys President Akufo-Addo swears in ambassadors to Senegal and Guinea

Recommended Videos

Politics: Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama to NDC executives Politics Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama to NDC executives
Politics: Suspend Ken Agyapong, he doesn’t deserve MP status – Muntaka Politics Suspend Ken Agyapong, he doesn’t deserve MP status – Muntaka
Local News: Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebook Local News Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebook



Top Articles

1 NPP Administration Akufo-Addo issues temporary travel ban on his ministersbullet
2 Murder Trial NPP contracted me to kill J.B Danquah - Suspect confessesbullet
3 Issues Kennedy Agyapong very poor if all he has is money- MPbullet
4 Musician A Plus runs scared from Ursula's libel suitbullet
5 Politics It’s time someone knocks sense into Kennedy Agyapong –...bullet
6 Presidential Tour Akufo-Addo tours Western Region todaybullet
7 Libel Suit Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebookbullet
8 Parliament "You can't threaten a zongo boy"- Muntaka dares...bullet
9 Parliament Muntaka Mubarak is a “dumb MP”- Kennedy...bullet
10 Investigations Group calls on Nana Addo to audit money...bullet

Related Articles

Investigations Group calls on Nana Addo to audit money spent on foreign travels
Opposition Party Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama to NDC Executives
Envoys President Akufo-Addo swears in ambassadors to Senegal and Guinea
NPP Administration Akufo-Addo issues temporary travel ban on his ministers
Issues Kennedy Agyapong very poor if all he has is money- MP
Politics It’s time someone knocks sense into Kennedy Agyapong – Muntaka
Parliament Suspend Kennedy Agyapong from parliament- Muntaka to urge Privileges committee
Parliament "You can't threaten a zongo boy"- Muntaka dares Kennedy Agyapong
NDC Primaries NDC elects constituency officers today
Musician A Plus runs scared from Ursula's libel suit

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

Parliament Suspend Kennedy Agyapong from parliament- Muntaka to urge Privileges committee
NDC Primaries NDC elects constituency officers today
Apology We lied against Mac Manu, we are sorry – GPHA workers apologise
Internal Politics NDC owes Rawlings no apology; we’ve done nothing wrong – Asiedu Nketia