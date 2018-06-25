Allotey Jacobs bows out of NDC chairmanship race

news

The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has withdrawn from the race.

According to him, he has done an extensive consultation and finds it prudent to withdraw from the race.

He said "Sometimes there is the need for you to stay at the background and give advice and I sincerely believe that the region will make it up with new faces."

Accusations

The party activists blamed him [Allotey Jacobs] for his 'incompetent leadership' which led to their defeat in the 2016 general elections.

At the party's constituency elections, delegates chanted calling on Allotey Jacobs to move away from the stage in the Cape Coast South constituency.

They chanted "away! away! Away!".

But he has lashed out at his critics to rather blame former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur for their defeat in the Central region.

According to him, it is not only Amissah-Arthur but Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam constituency, Cassiel Ato Forson who coordinated the campaign must be blamed as well.

He said "If the critics say I didn’t do well then the former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur is even from this region, National Executive members and the campaign coordinator, Ato Forson is also from this region so why do I be blame for not winning for the elections for the NDC in this region."