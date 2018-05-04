Home > News > Politics >

Am I that stupid to undermine Otumfuo? - Gabby Otchere-Darko asks


And a group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Ashanti pointed out Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and Nana Asante Bediatuo as the ones who made Otumfuo angry.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has denied rumours of undermining the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Otchere-Darko said he has no reason to do that to the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom.

This week, pictures surfaced of top NPP executives kneeling and pleading to the Asantehene for mercy.

The likes of John Boadu, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, party Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, and Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization, Kwabena Senkyire, were among those present at the Manhyia Palace to beg the Asantehene.

The Asantehene is reported to be angered by some comments made by some NPP members trying to pitch Ashantis and Akyems.

And a group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Ashanti pointed out Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and Nana Asante Bediatuo as the ones who made Otumfuo angry.

But in a quick rebuttal, Gabby said: "Am I so stupid that I would work against my own interest and turn one-half of me against the other half by inciting my mother’s people against my father’s people; that I would bite the very hand that feeds us politically? Perplexing”.

