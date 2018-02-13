news

Special Prosecutor nominee, Martin Amidu, has denied claims that his office will ensure all guilty persons are imprisoned for various crimes of corruption.

Martin Amidu, who appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Tuesday, said he was aware of clauses in the Special Prosecutor Bill that made provision for his office to allow convicted persons make restitution.

He, therefore, said that his focus if approved as the Special Prosecutor, will not be to increase the number of inmates in the country’s prisons.

“For me, the issue is not necessarily wanting to fill Nsawam with people. One of the issues of prison administration is to reduce the number there so that we don’t spend money feeding people we shouldn’t feed. So I see this plea bargaining thing as a good incentive for those who want to make reparation for the consideration of the court and go and sin no more.”

He, however, said the office will consider accepting a financial payback from convicted persons who wish to pay back the monies they illegally syphoned from the state to avert a jail term.

“…the office will have to take into consideration all the grounds under which reparation must be accepted. It must be reasonable. What is the use of imprisoning him when you can get the money back?” he quizzed.

“If he agrees to get the money back only for conviction and probation, I think that is better for the nation than imprisoning him ten years, you feed him 10 years, giving him prison clothing for 10 years…. so that those who think the office is just going to be there locking people left, right and center, they will realize that the office will act reasonably and it is only cases that are in the national interest after investigations to prosecute, that will be prosecuted,” Martin Amidu further said.

Meanwhile, Martin Amidu is also convicted that he is currently the best person for the job.

He revealed that President Akufo-Addo persuaded him not to reject the offer despite his reservations about the law that set up the office.