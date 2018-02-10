Anas Aremeyaw Anas loses mother

Home > News > Politics >

Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has lost his mother Mariam Damba at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

She was 62.

Until her demise this morning February 10, 2018, madam Damba worked as a community health nurse at the Nima Polyclinic.

She will be buried in accordance with Islamic Custom in view of the fact she was a practicing Muslim.

Funeral arrangements would be announced later.

Meanwhile, Anas has expressed profound gratitude to the hard-working doctors and nurses who did their best at the Medical Emergency unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“I thank all hard working doctors at the Medical Emergency Unit at Korle Bu for their frantic efforts at trying to save my mother’s life,” He said.

Adding that “to Dr. Techi, Dr. Otoo, Dr. Hardi Mohammed Abdalah, Prof. Alex Doudoo, Dr. Acheampong, Dr. Nkrumah, Dr, Naa and Dr, Bioma, Dr. Jamila Khalid and all the other hard-working doctors who did their best at Medical Emergency, I say thanks”

“Also to you the energetic nurses who did their best too, I thank you,” he said.

Madam Mariam Damba left behind, her husband,  Anas Mahama of the 37 military hospital who is an ex-military officer, and three children, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his two sisters Karimatu Anas and Humu Kulsum Anas.

