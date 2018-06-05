Home > News > Politics >

Asiedu Nketiah 'mad' over June 4 omission


Shunned Asiedu Nketiah 'mad' over June 4 omission

The NDC scribe is reportedly furious that he wasn't included in the official order of the programme hence his failure to attend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Asiedu Nketiah play

Asiedu Nketiah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is reportedly angry over his omission from the official list of the 39th anniversary of the June 4th uprising.

The NDC scribe is reportedly furious that he wasn't included in the official order of the programme hence his failure to attend.

The founder of the party, Jerry Rawlings and senior party officials on Monday converged on the Madina social welfare school park to commemorate the 39th anniversary of the June 4 celebration.

READ ALSO: Asiedu Nketiah owes me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong

According to a communications member of the Greater Accra region branch of the NDC, Ernest Kwame, Asiedu Nketiah refused to attend the ceremony because of the omission.

Kwame told Citi News that: “The party has a big family; I don’t think all those who call themselves big men can appear on the dignitaries list, looking at his face he seemed very disappointed that his name was not on the list of dignitaries, so he looked very angry".

Asiedu Nketiah play

Asiedu Nketiah

 

The June 4th uprising happened when Flt Lt Rawlings led a group of junior officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces in a revolt against the then Supreme Military Council (SMC II) regime led by General F.K. Akuffo.

The move was said to have been motivated by a desire to stem the scourge of corruption that had engulfed the country at all levels leading to a virtual breakdown of the economy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

June 4 Revolution: Anita Desosoo kneels to beg Rawlings June 4 Revolution Anita Desosoo kneels to beg Rawlings
Anas Expose Fallout: Police investigating claims by Nyantakyi that Mahama collected $8m bribe Anas Expose Fallout Police investigating claims by Nyantakyi that Mahama collected $8m bribe
Allegations: Anas works for Mahama - NPP Chairman Allegations Anas works for Mahama - NPP Chairman
NPP Government: I don't criticise Nana Addo because NDC members are liars - Rawlings NPP Government I don't criticise Nana Addo because NDC members are liars - Rawlings
Full Speech: Rawlings’ full address at 39th Anniversary of June 4 uprising Full Speech Rawlings’ full address at 39th Anniversary of June 4 uprising
Number 12: Corrupt Anas deserves to be ‘hanged’ – Ken Agyapong Number 12 Corrupt Anas deserves to be ‘hanged’ – Ken Agyapong

Recommended Videos

Koku Anyidoho: We'll consider June 4 celebration when we come to power in 2020 Koku Anyidoho We'll consider June 4 celebration when we come to power in 2020
Local News: US wades into Anas brouhaha ; Calls on Gov't to ensure his safety Local News US wades into Anas brouhaha ; Calls on Gov't to ensure his safety
Anas Exposé: Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; Urges Anas to continue working Anas Exposé Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; Urges Anas to continue working



Top Articles

1 June 4 Revolution Rawlings teases Anita Desosoo to stop bleachingbullet
2 Allegations I once pulled a gun on 'corrupt' Anas - Chairman Wontumi bragsbullet
3 Issues Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan accuses Akufo-Addo...bullet
4 Anas Exposé NPP chairman stupid and corrupt to support Anas -...bullet
5 Photos Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anasbullet
6 NPP Elections I'm geared up for a resounding victory - Stephen...bullet
7 Anas Exposé Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; urges Anas to...bullet
8 #Number 12 Rot in Anas' exposé doesn't look good for Ghana...bullet
9 Revolution Rawlings to mark 39th June 4 anniversary at...bullet
10 Witch-hunt Martin Amidu is on an agenda to destroy NPP...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
3 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
9 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Fritz Barffour
Postmortem NDC's departure from core values caused their defeat - Former MP
62 Steps To A Ghana I love 5 easy ways to fight corruption
Court Case Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous publication
Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah
Plagiarism Nana Addo didn't introduce Ghana beyond aid idea - Spio Garbrah