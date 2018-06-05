Asiedu Nketiah 'mad' over June 4 omission

news

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is reportedly angry over his omission from the official list of the 39th anniversary of the June 4th uprising.

The NDC scribe is reportedly furious that he wasn't included in the official order of the programme hence his failure to attend.

The founder of the party, Jerry Rawlings and senior party officials on Monday converged on the Madina social welfare school park to commemorate the 39th anniversary of the June 4 celebration.

According to a communications member of the Greater Accra region branch of the NDC, Ernest Kwame, Asiedu Nketiah refused to attend the ceremony because of the omission.

Kwame told Citi News that: “The party has a big family; I don’t think all those who call themselves big men can appear on the dignitaries list, looking at his face he seemed very disappointed that his name was not on the list of dignitaries, so he looked very angry".

The June 4th uprising happened when Flt Lt Rawlings led a group of junior officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces in a revolt against the then Supreme Military Council (SMC II) regime led by General F.K. Akuffo.

The move was said to have been motivated by a desire to stem the scourge of corruption that had engulfed the country at all levels leading to a virtual breakdown of the economy.