Home > News > Politics >

Big demo hits Ghana over US military agreement


Military Deal Big demo hits Ghana over US military agreement

The demonstration is set to begin at the former Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra. It expected to feature the top leaders of the NDC.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some civil society organisations will hit the streets of Accra today to demonstrate against the military deal Ghana signed with the US.

Parliament of Ghana last week ratified an agreement between Ghana and the US that gives the Americans unfiltered access to military installations in Ghana.

The deal also grants the US tax waivers for any military equipment to Ghana.

READ ALSO: NDC's Koku Anyidoho arrested for coup comments

The demonstration is set to begin at the former Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra. It expected to feature the top leaders of the NDC.

In a related development, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said the demonstration is expected to be massive due to the arrest of the deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho for comments he made towards the deal.

Pulse Ghana will be on the grounds to give you updates as they unfold.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Coup Comments: How Ghanaians reacted to Koku Anyidoho’s arrest on social media Coup Comments How Ghanaians reacted to Koku Anyidoho’s arrest on social media
Coup Comments: One shot as NDC supporters clash with Police over Anyidoho’s arrest Coup Comments One shot as NDC supporters clash with Police over Anyidoho’s arrest
Gargantuan Promises: 4 major campaign promises Nana Addo is yet to fulfill Gargantuan Promises 4 major campaign promises Nana Addo is yet to fulfill
Incendiary Comments: NDC's Koku Anyidoho arrested for coup comments Incendiary Comments NDC's Koku Anyidoho arrested for coup comments
Political Tumble: I'll deflate Koku's big stomach - Ken Agyapong threatens Political Tumble I'll deflate Koku's big stomach - Ken Agyapong threatens
Farewell Luncheon: US Ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson to be replaced in July Farewell Luncheon US Ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson to be replaced in July

Recommended Videos

State Visit: Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler
Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus
International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics



Top Articles

1 Corruption Allegations 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to face...bullet
2 Corruption Trial ‘He takes GHc75,000 salary so how can he accept...bullet
3 Corruption Trial NDC gurus storm court to support Opunibullet
4 Corruption Charges Opuni faces 25-year jail term - Attorney-Generalbullet
5 Corruption Opuni faces court today for causing financial lossbullet
6 Incendiary Comments NDC's Koku Anyidoho arrested for coup commentsbullet
7 Controversies Here are 5 scandals that have rocked the NPP...bullet
8 Political Tumble I'll deflate Koku's big stomach - Ken...bullet
9 Travel Expenses Group questions Nana Addo's presence at...bullet
10 Coup? Akufo-Addo will be overthrown like his father -...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

US Military Base NDC MPs unpatriotic for walking out over US military deal- NPP man
US Military Base Govt dragged to court over US military agreement
Apostle Walker
Military Base Too early for us to comment on the military deal - Pentecost Pastor
Cordial Relationship Rawlings in bed with Nana Addo - Victor Smith