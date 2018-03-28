Big demo hits Ghana over US military agreement

news

The biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some civil society organisations will hit the streets of Accra today to demonstrate against the military deal Ghana signed with the US.

Parliament of Ghana last week ratified an agreement between Ghana and the US that gives the Americans unfiltered access to military installations in Ghana.

The deal also grants the US tax waivers for any military equipment to Ghana.

READ ALSO: NDC's Koku Anyidoho arrested for coup comments

The demonstration is set to begin at the former Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra. It expected to feature the top leaders of the NDC.

In a related development, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said the demonstration is expected to be massive due to the arrest of the deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho for comments he made towards the deal.

Pulse Ghana will be on the grounds to give you updates as they unfold.