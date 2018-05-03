news

The monumental defeat of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu in regional elections in Tamale last week has stirred up a lot controversies.

The outspoken Bugri Naabu was beaten by Mohammed Samba who polled 312 votes to Naabu's 116 votes at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

READ ALSO: Nobody funded my campaign - NPP Northern Regional Chairman elect

The aftermath of this shocking defeat has news that, the newly elected Chairman has tried to win the support of Bugri Naabu by offering him GHS 50,000 which he rejected.

Prior to last Saturday’s voting, Mr Bugri Naabu had been hospitalized in view of his involvement in a near fatal accident after a political campaign at Sawla and Bole, to seek re-election when his V8 Landcruiser vehicle crashed at Larabanga near Damongo in the West Gonja District.

Samba according to reports, presented GH¢50,000 to the former chairman to help him cater for some of his medical bills but he reportedly turned down the offer for reasons unknown.

“Samba gave him GH¢50,000 on Monday after the elections but he refused to receive the amount. I cannot tell why he did that”, Pulse Ghana learned.