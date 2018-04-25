CID grills 4 more ex-NDC Ministers over double salary saga

news

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has invited four former ministers who served under the erstwhile NDC administration for questioning in regards to the double salary scandal.

Several Members of Parliament and Ministers under the John Mahama administration have been caught in a double salary scandal that is being investigated by the CID.

Three of the invited MPs including Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, former Minister of Youth and Sports, who doubles as the current opposition NDC MP for Odododiodioo Constituency and Alhassan Azong, former minister of state in charge of Public Sector Reforms and former People’s National Convention (PNC) MP for Builsa South, were grilled by the CID yesterday.

A number of ministers and deputy ministers who served under then President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC government (2012- 2016) are being investigated by the police for allegedly collecting double salaries – some for about four years.

Some NDC elements after cynically claiming that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is witch-hunting them through the police, are now admitting that indeed, the double salary claim happened