Chief of Staff suspends Hosanna Louise Carol over footsoldier comment

The Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has directed the Special Advisor to the President on SDG to suspend his subordinate Dr Louise Carol Serwa Donkor for making comments which put the government in a bad light.

In a letter addressed to Eugene Owusu the Chief of Staff said that a comment made by Dr Donkor was not taken lightly by a section of Ghanaians hence her suspension.

“These comments sought to disparage a section of the Ghanaian society, a conduct which is unacceptable to this office”

The letter dated June 12, 2018, directed Mr Owusu to suspend Dr Donkor for 30 days beginning June 13, 2018.

“Further, she is required to render, in writing, an unconditional apology and commit to good behaviour."

Some Ghanaians on social media have been calling for the dismissal of Dr Donkor who is a presidential staffer.

Dr Donkor in a Facebook comment said that it is difficult to reason with party footsoldiers and she will, therefore, do her best not to encounter them.

Even though she did not refer to any particular political party, the supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) took offense at her comment and demanded that she is removed from office.

Some argued that they are foot soldiers who suffered for the NPP to win power but have not been given any political appointment instead Dr Donkor who is not one of them is a presidential staffer.

However, those defending her argue that what she said is an open-secret which must be addressed for the current government and successive ones to succeed.