Home > News > Politics >

Deputy Special Prosecutor approved by Appointments Committee


Endorsement Deputy Special Prosecutor approved unanimously by Appointments Committee

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated Ms Lamptey for the position of Deputy Special Prosecutor on April 26.

  • Published:
Cynthia-Lamptey-Deputy-Special-Prosecutor play

Cynthia-Lamptey-Deputy-Special-Prosecutor
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Appointments Committee of Parliament have unanimously approved the nominee for the role of Deputy Special Prosecutor, Cynthia Naa Koshie Lamptey.

The lawyer faced the committee on Wednesday for her vetting for the role to deputise for Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.

Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu, told journalists that “the committee is satisfied with her performance”.

READ ALSO: Introduce a cap on court adjourments - Deputy SP nominee

He said the report on the vetting of Ms Lamptey will be presented to the House for approval.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated Ms Lamptey for the position of Deputy Special Prosecutor on April 26.

Special-Prosecutor-Martin-Amidu play

Special-Prosecutor-Martin-Amidu

 

She has almost 30 years working experience as a lawyer.

She told the Appointments Committee Appointments Committee that she will resign from the post if she is side-lined.

“…If I should face something of that sort I will resign because I wasn’t put there just for a cosmetic sake. I was put there to work,” she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Second Lady: Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia Second Lady Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia
Deputy Special Prosecutor: I’ll quit if I’m made a puppet – Cynthia Lamptey Deputy Special Prosecutor I’ll quit if I’m made a puppet – Cynthia Lamptey
Ghana’s Second Lady: Samira Bawumia voted for the first time in 2008 Ghana’s Second Lady Samira Bawumia voted for the first time in 2008
Legal Tussle: Attorney General drags Ibrahim Mahama to Supreme Court over mining license Legal Tussle Attorney General drags Ibrahim Mahama to Supreme Court over mining license
Money From Politicians: Stop demanding money from MPs, Ministers – Chief tells constituents Money From Politicians Stop demanding money from MPs, Ministers – Chief tells constituents
Truth: Calling Mahama 'incompetent' factual, not an attack - Samira Bawumia Truth Calling Mahama 'incompetent' factual, not an attack - Samira Bawumia

Recommended Videos

Politics: My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia Politics My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia
Politics: Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama Politics Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama
Politics: Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi Politics Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi



Top Articles

1 Prophecy Akufo-Addo will be a one-term President - Political Scientistbullet
2 Accusations Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthurbullet
3 Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declaresbullet
4 Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in Londonbullet
5 NPP Congress Freddie Blay gives GH¢100,000 each to 275 NPP Women...bullet
6 Truth Calling Mahama 'incompetent' factual, not an attack -...bullet
7 Rebuttal Mahama never made me useless - Amissah Arthur clarifiesbullet
8 Bloated Government Nana Addo's family members more...bullet
9 Allegations Kill your opponents in NPP to be of good...bullet
10 Nepotism Mahama gave all the juicy contracts to his...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

File photo
False Report NPP's Kandahar Boys deny attacking Highways over contracts to NDC
Acting General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu
Predictions NPP will rule Ghana for forty years - John Boadu
Alhaji ABA Fuseini
A.B.A Fuseini NDC MP warns Akufo-Addo against using Heritage Fund for Free SHS
NPP postpone Congress
Elections NPP postpones National Delegates Congress to July 6th-8th