Deputy Special Prosecutor approved by Appointments Committee

The Appointments Committee of Parliament have unanimously approved the nominee for the role of Deputy Special Prosecutor, Cynthia Naa Koshie Lamptey.

The lawyer faced the committee on Wednesday for her vetting for the role to deputise for Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.

Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu, told journalists that “the committee is satisfied with her performance”.

He said the report on the vetting of Ms Lamptey will be presented to the House for approval.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated Ms Lamptey for the position of Deputy Special Prosecutor on April 26.

She has almost 30 years working experience as a lawyer.

She told the Appointments Committee Appointments Committee that she will resign from the post if she is side-lined.

“…If I should face something of that sort I will resign because I wasn’t put there just for a cosmetic sake. I was put there to work,” she said.