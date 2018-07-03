news

An anti-corruption crusader, Vitus Azeem has said the fight against corruption by Members of Parliament Parliament remains unimpressive.

He has described Parliament as the most "disappointing" institution in the fight against the canker.

According to him, instead of Parliament allowing independent bodies to investigate its members when accused of any wrong doing, it prefer covering their own by only investigating its members and ending up allowing them to go free in a manner that seems like working for themselves and not the nation.

Speaking at a two-day anti-corruption training and manual validation workshop for coordinators of integrity clubs at Kumasi in the Ashanti region, he said the culture of impunity, corruption and official graft under five presidents leaves much to be desired.

Speaking on the topic "I-Shame corruption in Ghana", aimed at educating the youth in schools to understand what corruption was all about and its effects, he stated that until Parliament do the right thing by allowing independent bodies to investigate them, no one would take them seriously.

"How can you pass laws on corruption and when there is a case against any member of yours, you rather want to investigate yourself," he queried.