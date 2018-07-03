Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

'Disappointing' Parliament can't fight corruption – Vitus Azeem


Corruption Scandals 'Disappointing' Parliament can't fight corruption – Vitus Azeem

Vitus Azeem has described Parliament as the most "disappointing" institution in the fight against the canker.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An anti-corruption crusader, Vitus Azeem has said the fight against corruption by Members of Parliament Parliament remains unimpressive.

He has described Parliament as the most "disappointing" institution in the fight against the canker.

According to him, instead of Parliament allowing independent bodies to investigate its members when accused of any wrong doing, it prefer covering their own by only investigating its members and ending up allowing them to go free in a manner that seems like working for themselves and not the nation.

READ MORE: Batidam resigns in protest over corruption at African Union

Speaking at a two-day anti-corruption training and manual validation workshop for coordinators of integrity clubs at Kumasi in the Ashanti region, he said the culture of impunity, corruption and official graft under five presidents leaves much to be desired.

Speaking on the topic "I-Shame corruption in Ghana", aimed at educating the youth in schools to understand what corruption was all about and its effects, he stated that until Parliament do the right thing by allowing independent bodies to investigate them, no one would take them seriously.

"How can you pass laws on corruption and when there is a case against any member of yours, you rather want to investigate yourself," he queried.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Foul Comment: Agyapong rejects seat by Muntaka at Disciplinary C’ttee meeting Foul Comment Agyapong rejects seat by Muntaka at Disciplinary C’ttee meeting
Defense: Criticizing Akufo-Addo for Charlotte Osei's dismissal unfair - Boadu Defense Criticizing Akufo-Addo for Charlotte Osei's dismissal unfair - Boadu
Amissah-Arthur’s Death: Minority wants Akufo-Addo to declare national day of mourning Amissah-Arthur’s Death Minority wants Akufo-Addo to declare national day of mourning
Human Rights: Court orders gov't to make KelniGvG contract public Human Rights Court orders gov't to make KelniGvG contract public
EC Brouhaha: Attorney General dragged to court over Charlotte Osei's removal EC Brouhaha Attorney General dragged to court over Charlotte Osei's removal
Showdown: Ken Agyapong faces Privileges Committee today Showdown Ken Agyapong faces Privileges Committee today

Recommended Videos

Politics: Kennedy Agyapong appears before Privileges Committee today Politics Kennedy Agyapong appears before Privileges Committee today
Politics: Amissah-Arthur was a 'first class gentleman' – Bawumia Politics Amissah-Arthur was a 'first class gentleman' – Bawumia
Charlotte Osei: Let's mourn Amissah-Arthur first, I will respond later Charlotte Osei Let's mourn Amissah-Arthur first, I will respond later



Top Articles

1 Murder My husband told me his own people wanted him dead - JB Danquah's wifebullet
2 NPP Government Akufo-Addo to appoint 6 EC commissioners before 2020...bullet
3 EC Chair Beauty doesn’t put you above the law – Nana Addo tells...bullet
4 Video Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio...bullet
5 Innocence I didn't kill J.B Danquah - Anas confessesbullet
6 EC Brouhaha Peace Council backs Nana Addo’s decision to sack...bullet
7 Amissah-Arthur's Death Stop seeking cheap popularity - Stan...bullet
8 Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku...bullet
9 EC Audio Felix Kwakye Ofosu allegedly pocketed $6m...bullet
10 EC Chairperson’s Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s IG page...bullet

Related Articles

Showdown Ken Agyapong faces Privileges Committee today
Amissah-Arthur's Death Stop seeking cheap popularity - Stan Dogbe slams Okyenhene
EC Chair Beauty doesn’t put you above the law – Nana Addo tells Charlotte Osei
EC Brouhaha Peace Council backs Nana Addo’s decision to sack Charlotte Osei
In Belgium Authorities charge 2 over attack plot on Iran opposition in France
Proud Moment Mahama lauds former AG on her new ICC appointment
Mathew Opoku Prempeh Free SHS beneficiaries to increase in 2018 – Education Minister
Murder My husband told me his own people wanted him dead - JB Danquah's wife
EC Chairperson’s Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s IG page has all the responses she can ever give
EC Brouhaha Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

People hold pictures of relatives killed by the Mohllas regime at the "Free Iran 2018 - the Alternative" event in Villepinte, north of Paris, on June 30, 2018 during the Iranian resistance national council annual meeting
In Belgium Authorities charge 2 over attack plot on Iran opposition in France
Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong
Proud Moment Mahama lauds former AG on her new ICC appointment
Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education
Mathew Opoku Prempeh Free SHS beneficiaries to increase in 2018 – Education Minister
EC Brouhaha Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst