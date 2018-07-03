news

The acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has described criticisms directed at President Akufo-Addo for sacking Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei as unfair.

He said the President acted on recommendations by the committee set up by the Chief Justice.

He said the NPP has noted “rather sadly, comments being made, especially by the opposition NDC and its surrogates in the media and elsewhere suggesting that His Excellency President Akufo-Addo and the NPP deliberately masterminded the sacking of the former EC boss, based on which premise, some of them are proceeding to call for civil disobedience and chaos in the country as a registration of their protest against this development”.

John Boadu made these comments in a press conference organised by the NPP on Tuesday.

He also labelled those critics as ignorant of the law. “We wish to remind those who genuinely do not know or pretend to know not that, this country is governed by law not emotions or whims and caprices of individuals. Neither is the country governed by the wishes of political parties. The 1992 Constitution of Ghana remains the supreme law of Ghana and as you would all agree, all the processes leading to their removal from office are in absolute compliance with the provisions of the Constitution and nothing more; nothing less.?"

President Akufo-Addo fired the Electoral Commission Chairperson and her two deputies last week for gross incompetence and breach of procurement laws.

Boadu also said, “It is also a truism that this whole thing started with internal wrangling involving the 3 top EC officials throwing mud at one another with all manner of accusations and counteraccusations which eventually found expressions in petitions filed by some workers of the Electoral Commission thereby triggering Article 146 of the Constitution. The President only performed what the constitution of Ghana enjoins him to perform by first of all, referring such petitions to the Chief Justice and acting in accordance with the recommendations of the committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate the complaints having established a prima facie case."