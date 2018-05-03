news

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has cautioned the Board of the Metro Mass Transit Ltd. (MMT) not to tamper with the evidence against Managing Director, Bennet Aboagye who has been accused of fraudulent deals at the company.

In a letter to the Board, Amidu said his office has been informed about some shady deals involving Bennet Aboagye adding that his office is in the process of being composed in accordance with its establishing statutes with the necessary professional staff to enable it function effectively.

He said nobody at MMT should tamper with evidence.

The letter in part read "while Metro Mass Transit Ltd is at liberty to invoke its administrative procedures to address purely administrative infractions of its regulations, care ought to be taken in that, the process does not compromise the integrity of the eventual criminal investigation to be conducted by us.

READ MORE: MD of Metro Mass says he’s being blackmailed

"Nothing should be done that may be interpreted as calculated to interfere with any witness or witnesses or the complainant in the pending complaint. Notice also ought to be taken of the fact that any obstruction of this office from performing a function under the Act 959 may constitute an offence."

The letter added that the complaint "will be fairly and impartially investigated as soon as arrangements underway for the purpose are compiled."

Background

Lawal who is the security coordinator of the MMT, presented a petition to the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, against Mr. Aboagye and the Board Chairman Ahmed Arthur.

In his petition, he stated that the MD and the board chairman had engaged in several financial malpractices and breached several procurement laws in the acquisition of some 300 buses since taking over the company over a year ago.

Lawal had also alleged that Mr. Aboagye and a leading member of the NPP Dr. Amoako Tuffuor attempted to bribe him with GH¢40, 000 when he confronted them with his evidence.

READ ALSO: Aggrieved staff of defunct Capital Bank demand severance package

He is demanding the immediate dismissal and prosecution of the Managing Director.

However, Mr. Aboagye has responded saying Lawal’s claims are false.