Home > News > Politics >

Martin Amidu dares Metro Mass Board not to tamper with evidence


MMT Scandal Martin Amidu dares Metro Mass Board not to tamper with evidence

Lawal who is the security coordinator of the MMT, presented a petition to the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, against Mr. Aboagye.

  • Published:
Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu play

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has cautioned the Board of the Metro Mass Transit Ltd. (MMT) not to tamper with the evidence against Managing Director, Bennet Aboagye who has been accused of fraudulent deals at the company.

In a letter to the Board, Amidu said his office has been informed about some shady deals involving Bennet Aboagye adding that his office is in the process of being composed in accordance with its establishing statutes with the necessary professional staff to enable it function effectively.

He said nobody at MMT should tamper with evidence.

The letter in part read "while Metro Mass Transit Ltd is at liberty to invoke its administrative procedures to address purely administrative infractions of its regulations, care ought to be taken in that, the process does not compromise the integrity of the eventual criminal investigation to be conducted by us.

READ MORE: MD of Metro Mass says he’s being blackmailed

"Nothing should be done that may be interpreted as calculated to interfere with any witness or witnesses or the complainant in the pending complaint. Notice also ought to be taken of the fact that any obstruction of this office from performing a function under the Act 959 may constitute an offence."

The letter added that the complaint "will be fairly and impartially investigated as soon as arrangements underway for the purpose are compiled."

play

 

Background

Lawal who is the security coordinator of the MMT, presented a petition to the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, against Mr. Aboagye and the Board Chairman Ahmed Arthur.

In his petition, he stated that the MD and the board chairman had engaged in several financial malpractices and breached several procurement laws in the acquisition of some 300 buses since taking over the company over a year ago.

Lawal had also alleged that Mr. Aboagye and a leading member of the NPP Dr. Amoako Tuffuor attempted to bribe him with GH¢40, 000 when he confronted them with his evidence.

READ ALSO: Aggrieved staff of defunct Capital Bank demand severance package

He is demanding the immediate dismissal and prosecution of the Managing Director.

However, Mr. Aboagye has responded saying Lawal’s claims are false.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

NPP Elections: Bugri Naabu allegedly rejects GHS 50,000 bribe from NPP Chairman elect NPP Elections Bugri Naabu allegedly rejects GHS 50,000 bribe from NPP Chairman elect
Galamsey Comments: Amewu will regret insulting Mahama - Allotey Jacobs warns Galamsey Comments Amewu will regret insulting Mahama - Allotey Jacobs warns
Shots Fired: Mahama noted for insulting Nana Addo - Minister Shots Fired Mahama noted for insulting Nana Addo - Minister
John Boadu, other NPP executives kneel to beg ‘furious’ Asantehene John Boadu, other NPP executives kneel to beg ‘furious’ Asantehene
Misinformation: NPP lies and propaganda affecting Nana Addo - Mahama Misinformation NPP lies and propaganda affecting Nana Addo - Mahama
Confusion: 13 NDC executives resign Confusion 13 NDC executives resign

Recommended Videos

Politics: Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians - Amissah-Arthur Politics Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians - Amissah-Arthur
Politics: Mahama ‘opened floodgates’ for Chinese illegal miners – Amewu Politics Mahama ‘opened floodgates’ for Chinese illegal miners – Amewu
Job Provision: Nana Addo launches Nation Builders Corps, more jobs for youth Job Provision Nana Addo launches Nation Builders Corps, more jobs for youth



Top Articles

1 Politics Mahama condemns Amewu for describing him as a "conman"bullet
2 Illegal Mining Amewu calls out Mahama, says he is a conmanbullet
3 Confusion 13 NDC executives resignbullet
4 John Boadu, other NPP executives kneel to beg ‘furious’ Asantehenebullet
5 Tiger Eye PI Anas premiers new exposé on June 6 to shame top...bullet
6 Legal Battle Opuni sues EOCO for freezing his account againbullet
7 Politics NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawksbullet
8 Misinformation NPP lies and propaganda affecting Nana Addo...bullet
9 Power Tussle Stop the galamsey propaganda - Amewu to Mahamabullet
10 Shots Fired Mahama noted for insulting Nana Addo -...bullet

Related Articles

Revelation NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong
Threats MMT boss should have shot security coordinator - Ken Agyapong
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu petitioned to investigate NDC 'double salaries' MPs
Special Prosecutor MMT scandal will be investigated soon - Martin Amidu
Suspensions Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov't
MMT Scandal I dare Martin Amidu to investigate me - NPP's Amoako Tuffour
Big Question! Did Kufuor snatch Rawlings' girlfriend?
Allegations Here are the politicians accused of corrupt practices in Ghana
NPP Government Bugri Naabu accused of mobilising people to demonstrate against Nana Addo
Metro Mass Brouhaha You can resign if you want better conditions - NPP tells MMT staff

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting...bullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Dr Opuni
Corruption Trial Opuni's case adjourned to June 11
Jerry Rawlings
Founder Rawlings weeps for NDC
Asiedu Nketia
Shots Fired Asiedu Nketia is a comedian - NPP man
Bugri Naabu
NPP Primaries Social media trolls Bugri Naabu over 'embarrassing' defeat