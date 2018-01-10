Home > News > Politics >

Electoral Commissioner :  Ghanaians don't trust Charlotte Osei - Report


Charlotte Osei recorded 0% non-political bias, 7% non-sexual inducement, 14% competence, 22% non-corruptible character and 57% public trustworthy.

The Centre for Media Analysis (CMA) has revealed that Ghanaians don't trust the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei.

In a report, the CMA said Mrs Osei recorded 22% incompetency, 21% public mistrust, 20% sexual inducement, 18% corruptible character and 19% political bias.

READ MORE: Deputy EC chair cleared of corruption by EOCO - Lawyer

CMA in a statement added: "All the framing thematic categories analysed by CMA reveals the extent at which, she was negatively portrayed in the media which could dent her integrity, the office she holds and the nation as whole. The research also revealed that, some framers portrayed her positively in the media which however, cannot outweigh the negative frame she recorded."

play

"Media Analyst at CMA, are urging Individuals and institutions to be mindful of how they use the media to set certain framing precedents about politically appointed leaders to preserve the integrity of the office they hold and the nation as a whole, CMA is of the view that, unnecessary framing of institutions and individuals could act as a trigger for socio-political conflicts in Ghana and should be avoided.

READ ALSO: Charlotte Osei battles fresh impeachment petition

"The research was based on scientific tracking of news content in the media (Online and print) from June 2015 to December 2017," it said.

Impeachment against Charlotte Osei

Some individuals believed to be staff of the Commission in July 2017 petitioned the President to remove Mrs. Osei over alleged abuse of office, causing financial loss to the state and breaches of Ghana’s procurement laws.

Also, a counter petition was sent to the president for the impeachment of Mrs. Osei’s two deputies—Amadu Sulley (In-charge-of-operations) and Georgina Amankwa (In-charge-of-Corporate Services).

READ MORE: Legal suit against EC boss Charlotte Osei's lawyer thrown out

The petitions were subsequently forwarded to the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, as required by law, to establish a prima facie case based on which impeachment proceedings would commence against Mrs. Osei and her two deputies.

The trio last week appeared before the Chief Justice over the allegations and where given three weeks to file their statement of response to the committee after which the hearing will continue.

