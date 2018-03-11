Home > News > Politics >

Felix Kwakye rips Akufo-Addo over eviction of traders


Flagstaff House Felix Kwakye rips Akufo-Addo over eviction of traders

The traders have been given up to 15 March to relocate and a compensation package ranging between GHC3,000 to GHC10,000 by the National Security.

  • Published:
play Felix Kwakye Ofosu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A former Deputy Communications Minister under the John Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has criticised the eviction of traders around the Nima residence of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

READ MORE: Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate

The traders have been given up to 15 March to relocate and a compensation package ranging between GHC3,000 to GHC10,000 by the National Security.

Many of the traders have decried the compensation packages as too meagre while others claimed the president when he won power in 2016 assured them that he will not evict them.

Commenting on the development on Radio Gold's "Alhaji and Alhaji" programme on Saturday, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said he is opposed to the move and urged the president to move to the Flagstaff House.

He said: "I am not by any stretch of imagination criticising any move to enhance the security of the President; but that effort must respect the rights and livelihood of others...It is because we recognise the need to secure the President that a specific place has been provided with tax payers money for him and that is the villa attached to the flagstaff house.

"It is a very secure environment and whatever it is that is wrong with that place that makes it inhabitable; it’s not beyond our capacity as a country to resolve for which reason it will become necessary to go and evict people living their lives. So I am opposed to this effort to alter and disrupt the lives of poor and vulnerable Ghanaians only because they live next to the President’s house.

READ MORE: IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence

"The President made a conscious decision not to live in the presidential villa so he must live with the consequence of that…that he is going to have to share his neighbourhood with others who have a legitimate right to earn a living…"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Politics: Mahama hails Kenyatta, Odinga reconciliation Politics Mahama hails Kenyatta, Odinga reconciliation
Nima Flagstaff House: Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate Nima Flagstaff House Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate
Prophecies: Some people are scheming to assassinate Akufo-Addo - Owusu Bempah Prophecies Some people are scheming to assassinate Akufo-Addo - Owusu Bempah
Presidency: Nana Addo jets off to India for ISA summit Presidency Nana Addo jets off to India for ISA summit
Heiko Maas: German justice minister to become foreign minister: reports Heiko Maas German justice minister to become foreign minister: reports
Religion: Ghana can't develop with prayers and 'tongues' - Ken Agyapong Religion Ghana can't develop with prayers and 'tongues' - Ken Agyapong

Recommended Videos

International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics
Ghana @ 61: Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption Ghana @ 61 Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption
Mo Ibrahim: "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President" Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"



Top Articles

1 Prophecies Some people are scheming to assassinate Akufo-Addo - Owusu Bempahbullet
2 Observer Mission Mahama saves nasty situation in Sierra Leonebullet
3 Politics Mahama hails Kenyatta, Odinga reconciliationbullet
4 Flagstaff House Felix Kwakye rips Akufo-Addo over eviction of tradersbullet
5 Ghana@61 Twitter shreds Buhari to pieces after promise to help...bullet
6 Religion Ghana can't develop with prayers and 'tongues' - Ken...bullet
7 Presidency Nana Addo jets off to India for ISA summitbullet
8 March 6 Ghana marks 61st Independence Day todaybullet
9 Special Prosecutor Here is why Martin Amidu named...bullet
10 Immigrants 151 Ghanaian immigrants in Libya set to...bullet

Related Articles

Nima Flagstaff House Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate
Security For President IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence
61 Years Independence Day celebration is a waste of time - Ayariga
Politics Mahama hails Kenyatta, Odinga reconciliation
Prophecies Some people are scheming to assassinate Akufo-Addo - Owusu Bempah
Presidency Nana Addo jets off to India for ISA summit
Democracy You are crazy if you vote for old men as President - Mo Ibrahim
Peace Talks Akufo-Addo meets Togolese opposition leaders in Accra today

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
4 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
8 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet
9 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye
Disagreement Minority slams 'partial' Speaker of Parliament again
Diamond Jubilee Lack of funds caused us to abandon Ghana@60 projects – C’ttee
Corruption War Buhari attacked for promising to help Ghana fight corruption
Hassan Ayariga
61 Years Independence Day celebration is a waste of time - Ayariga