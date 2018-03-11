Felix Kwakye rips Akufo-Addo over eviction of traders

news

A former Deputy Communications Minister under the John Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has criticised the eviction of traders around the Nima residence of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The traders have been given up to 15 March to relocate and a compensation package ranging between GHC3,000 to GHC10,000 by the National Security.

Many of the traders have decried the compensation packages as too meagre while others claimed the president when he won power in 2016 assured them that he will not evict them.

Commenting on the development on Radio Gold's "Alhaji and Alhaji" programme on Saturday, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said he is opposed to the move and urged the president to move to the Flagstaff House.

He said: "I am not by any stretch of imagination criticising any move to enhance the security of the President; but that effort must respect the rights and livelihood of others...It is because we recognise the need to secure the President that a specific place has been provided with tax payers money for him and that is the villa attached to the flagstaff house.

"It is a very secure environment and whatever it is that is wrong with that place that makes it inhabitable; it’s not beyond our capacity as a country to resolve for which reason it will become necessary to go and evict people living their lives. So I am opposed to this effort to alter and disrupt the lives of poor and vulnerable Ghanaians only because they live next to the President’s house.

"The President made a conscious decision not to live in the presidential villa so he must live with the consequence of that…that he is going to have to share his neighbourhood with others who have a legitimate right to earn a living…"