Fighting Corruption :  Special Prosecutor will be useless if… - Asiedu Nketia


Asiedu Nketia said it will be politically suicidal if the President appoints the prosecutor from the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said the office of an independent prosecutor to fight corruption will be useless if the office is not independent.

According to him, the office will not fight corrupt practices if it only on focus officials in the erstwhile administration.

READ ALSO: Special Prosecutor can't work in the mortuary to prosecute – Asiedu Nketia

He said it will be politically suicidal if the President appoints the prosecutor from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, he said "I think the Special Prosecutor will be a waste of time and resources if the President appoints an NPP lawyer. If that is what they want to do, then I am sorry to say it will be a waste of time because they will end up prosecuting only NDC members."

His comment comes at the back of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo approving the Special Prosecutor Bill into law.

READ MORE: Oye Lithur rejects Special Prosecutor Bill as unconstitutional

Per the Act, an independent prosecutor will head the office and prosecute corruption cases by officials of the State.

He said appointees in the erstwhile of the NDC did nothing wrong to be coerced by the appointment of the Special Prosecutor.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

