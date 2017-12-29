Football and Politics :  7 Ghanaian footballers who can be President

news

The 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or winner George Weah was voted president of Liberia on Wednesday (December 27, 2017).

This has started a conversation as to whether some Ghanaian footballers can one day become Ghana’s Head of State.

Here is a list of some footballers we think can become President of Ghana. These people have not expressed any interest in contesting for the presidency.

However, if they ever want to be, we think they will have the support of many Ghanaians.

• Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’

The Ghanaian football legend is a very good candidate for the presidency if he ever decides to contest.

Abedi Pele was a member of the Black Stars squad that won Ghana’s last Africa Cup of Nations title in 1982.

He was adjudged the African Player of the Year 3 consecutive times (1991, 1992 and 1993)

• Anthony Yeboah

The General Secretary for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is also a potential president.

Tony Baffoe played his club career in Germany and he was part of the Black Stars team that finished runners-up in the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghanaians will surely remember all his football prowess and possibly vote for him.

• Samuel Kuffour

The former Black Stars deputy captain has developed himself since he started his career.

His attitude towards his personal development tells how much he will sacrifice to ensure Ghana progress.

• Tony Baffoe

The first Ghanaian expatriate-player to play for the Black Stars will also make a fine President of Ghana.

He has occupied many roles in FIFA and CAF. He has played the roles well showing that he may also be a better president.

• Andre Ayew

The Black Stars player with his resilience on the football pitch and other characteristics can be President of Ghana.

He will be tough, take hard decisions that may not go well with many but enhance development.

• Asamoah Gyan

The current captain of the Black Stars with his businesses and his efficiency in playing football will be a good President.

He is one of the most successful Ghanaian footballers in history. Why can’t he also be a president? Probably one of the best Ghana would ever have.

• Sulley Muntari

The Ghanaian International has all it takes to be President of Ghana if he ever dreams of it.

Talk of talent, resilience, business-minded and many other positive attitudes that can see a president work well.

Now to the big question. Which political parties will they lead if they decide to ever contest?