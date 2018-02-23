Home > News > Politics >

Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison


Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit gets 12-yrs

Abuga was convicted on 2 counts of abetted crime of defrauding by false pretence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Philip Assibit and Abuga Pele play

Philip Assibit and Abuga Pele
Former Coordinator of Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA), Abuga Pele has just been convicted by an Accra High Court for his role in the GH¢4.1 million scandal that rocked the agency.

The former Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga was convicted on 2 counts of abetted crime of defrauding by false pretence and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Abuga Pele has been alleged to have recommended payment of the said amount to Assibit, CEO of Goodwill International Group when Assibit had not performed any work to merit payment.

play

 

Pele not pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Assibit was charged with five counts of defrauding by false pretence.

He was also sentenced to twelve years in prison.

Counsel for the former MP, Abu Juan, pleaded for leniency for his client as this scandal has  already caused him enough damage. He pleaded with the court to give him a 6-months sentence.

