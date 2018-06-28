Pulse.com.gh logo
Funds are ready for the creation of new regions - Dan Botwe


The Committee suggested that six new regions are Western North, Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, North East and Oti Region should be created.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dan Botwe play

Dan Botwe
The Minister of Regional Re-organisation, Hon. Dan Botwe has stated that government has already secured the funds needed for the creation of six (6) new regions in Ghana.

He said the funds needed to conduct a referendum before the creation of the regions have already been incorporated in the 2018 budget.

He said the Electoral Commission is ready to conduct the referendum as the logistics needed to conduct the exercise has been provided.

“We have been in touch with the Electoral Commission since last year. We reminded them of the project and we requested them to submit a budget and it was in their budget for 2018,” he said.

READ ALSO: Divide Brong Ahafo into 3 regions

He was speaking a day after government accepted the recommendation of the Justice Stephen Brobbey-led commission of enquiry to create additional regions.

However, at least 50 percent participation of registered voters in the proposed areas must vote with an endorsement of 80 percent to seal the creation of the new regions.

Beyond the provision of funds, the minister said they had met with the EC technical team who gave the assurance that “all is set for the referendum”.

