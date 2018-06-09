Pulse.com.gh logo
GAF fires 4 soldiers, demotes 1 over illegal operations


GAF fires 4 soldiers, demotes 1 over illegal operations

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it will dismiss four officers and demote one officer for engaging in illegal operations in the Wassa Akropong area on 30 May 2018.

In addition, the three dismissed officers will serve 90 days in detention while the demoted officer serves 60 days in detention.

A statement issued by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Relations at GAF, said the sanctions were meted out to them after they were tried by a Disciplinary Board in accordance with "Ghana Armed Forces Rules and Regulations."

The names and numbers of the soldiers are: 197533 Cpl Mensah S, 199442 Cpl Nkuah P, 199499 Cpl Owoo SB, 203225 L/Cpl Boateng SY and 203538 L/Cpl Obeng S.

The soldiers are all members of the anti-illegal mining taskforce Operation Vangaurd.

The Ghana Armed Forces severely sanctioned five soldiers for their involvement in illegal operations in the Wassa Akropong general area on 30 May 2018.

The soldiers namely, 197533 Cpl Mensah S, 199442 Cpl Nkuah P, 199499 Cpl Owoo SB, 203225 L/Cpl Boateng SY and 203538 L/Cpl Obeng S, were tried by a Disciplinary Board in accordance with Ghana Armed Forces Rules and Regulations.

With the exception of Cpl Mensah S, who was sentenced to 60 days detention and a reduction in rank from Corporal to Private, the remaining four soldiers were all sentenced to 90 days detention with consequential penalties, including release from the Ghana Armed Forces for services no longer required, after serving their sentences.

The Military High Command wishes to once again assure the general public that under no circumstance will it condone any unprofessional conduct by any member of the Ghana Armed Forces.  Meanwhile, the zeal with which OP VANGUARD is being prosecuted will be maintained and will not in any way be affected by this isolated incident.

SIGNED

E AGGREY-QUASHIE

Colonel

Director Public Relations

