GFA has a stronger legal case than gov’t – Ayine


A Former Deputy Attorney General Dominic Ayine said that the law does not grant the president the powers to move for the dissolution of the football association.

Dr Ayine play

Dr Ayine
A Former Deputy Attorney General Dominic Ayine has said that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) can fight back its dissolution if the government fails to follow legal procedures in dissolving the association.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, the Bolgatanga East MP said that the law does not grant the president the powers to move for the dissolution of the football association.

“The President can dissolve the GFA but it must be done legally right. Government is riding on the wave of public anger and I wonder if that will yield any results. The GFA will fight back if things are not done legally right. The GFA has a stronger case than the government because the government cannot just dissolve the Association. Ghana cannot set up the GFA and run it. When the association is dissolved, it will cost the government as the association may fight back,” he said.

His comments come after the government issued a statement announcing that it is taking steps to dissolve the current FA after investigations by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas showed many key football officials accepting a bribe to compromise their judgment on games in their care.

“Having regard to the widespread nature of the apparent rot involving top GFA officials, top NSA officials, match commissioners, football administrators and referees, Government has decided to take immediate steps to have the GFA dissolved,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, a Deputy Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has indicated that the government thought of all options and chose the best among the lot.

“Government has taken a decision to dissolve the GFA. The decision has been taken and we are yet to execute. The law states that when a company exists and a number of infractions occur, the company can be dissolved. As the decision has been taken, it is important to inform the nation and that is why the information is out there. The Sports Ministry has been charged to engage FIFA and CAF.”

