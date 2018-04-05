Home > News > Politics >

Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin


Hardship Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin

Yamin, who is also a leader of the NDC in the Ashanti Region said, "If you ask me Ghana is next to hell”.

  • Published:
joseph-yamin play

joseph-yamin
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former deputy Sports Minister under the erstwhile NDC administration, Joseph Yamin has said that Ghana is worse off under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

He described the current state of the country as the same conditions as hell.

Yamin, who is also a leader of the NDC in the Ashanti Region said, "If you ask me Ghana is next to hell”.

“Today people are suffering and they cannot feed themselves and families”, the aspiring Ashanti Regional chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has observed.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on US military deal tonight

The Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid has over the week catalogued a list of achievements that the Akufo-Addo government has chalked within the past year.

Prez Nana Akufo Addo play

Prez Nana Akufo Addo

 

But in a sharp rebuttal, Yamin said, "The Akufo-Addo government has failed them after promising to make life easy for them in the last general election”.

“Let us be truthful to ourselves and make should that we should President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government exit in 2020”, he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Security: Members of Parliament demand bodyguards Security Members of Parliament demand bodyguards
Military Base Saga: Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on US military deal tonight Military Base Saga Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on US military deal tonight
One-District One-Factory: Nana Addo may be unable to provide factories in all districts – Mustapha Hamid One-District One-Factory Nana Addo may be unable to provide factories in all districts – Mustapha Hamid
Corruption: Bribery allegations against me are untrue - Tema Mayor Corruption Bribery allegations against me are untrue - Tema Mayor
Economy: Ghana beyond aid mantra is more than a mere rhetoric - Bawumia Economy Ghana beyond aid mantra is more than a mere rhetoric - Bawumia
Conspiracy: Mahama denies Sierra Leone elections rigging accusations Conspiracy Mahama denies Sierra Leone elections rigging accusations

Recommended Videos

Politics: Mustapha Hamid Needs His Head Examined - Asiedu Nketiah Politics Mustapha Hamid Needs His Head Examined - Asiedu Nketiah
Debtor: Asiedu Nketiah Owes Me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong Debtor Asiedu Nketiah Owes Me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong
Easter Message Easter Message



Top Articles

1 Allegations Nana Addo appointing ex-girlfriends to key positons – Asiedu...bullet
2 Military Enlistment The Ghana Army spokesperson is a fool - Kennedy...bullet
3 Conspiracy Mahama denies Sierra Leone elections rigging accusationsbullet
4 Tribute Mahama eulogises late Winnie Mandelabullet
5 Military Base Saga Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on US...bullet
6 Army Enlisting We recruit by merit, don't 'mind' Kennedy...bullet
7 Prophetic Challenge Prophets predicting win for Mahama in...bullet
8 Allegations Nana Addo, Bawumia, Martin Amidu are corrupt -...bullet
9 US military Agreement Security analyst calls for...bullet
10 Military Base Saga Mustapha Hamid needs his head...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet
10 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government...bullet

Politics

The Minister of Information and Presidential Spokesperson, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid
NPP Achievements Mustapha Hamid lists 30 ‘achievements’ of NPP  first budget
Chairman Wontumi
Bold Declaration NPP will rule Ghana for a very long time - Chairman Wontumi
Ghana-US Military Deal Your unusual silence on military deal is not national interest – Ablakwa To Nana Addo
Charles Kofi Wayo
Deceit Ghanaians are naturally liars - Kofi Wayo