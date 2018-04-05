Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin

news

Former deputy Sports Minister under the erstwhile NDC administration, Joseph Yamin has said that Ghana is worse off under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

He described the current state of the country as the same conditions as hell.

Yamin, who is also a leader of the NDC in the Ashanti Region said, "If you ask me Ghana is next to hell”.

“Today people are suffering and they cannot feed themselves and families”, the aspiring Ashanti Regional chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has observed.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on US military deal tonight

The Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid has over the week catalogued a list of achievements that the Akufo-Addo government has chalked within the past year.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Yamin said, "The Akufo-Addo government has failed them after promising to make life easy for them in the last general election”.

“Let us be truthful to ourselves and make should that we should President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government exit in 2020”, he added.