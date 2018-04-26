Home > News > Politics >

Ghana is not safe under Akufo-Addo - Joshua Alabi


Security Ghana is not safe under Akufo-Addo - Joshua Alabi

Professor Alabi, who is also the former Board Chairman of SSNIT said the recent spate of armed robberies has put fear in people.

  • Published:
Joshua Alabi play

Joshua Alabi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A leading candidate for flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Joshua Alabi has said that the state of security under the present government is the worst.

He said people especially in the hinterlands don't feel safe anymore in Ghana.

“If I feel safe because I have a security man in my house, that does not mean my grandmother in the village is safe”, he said.

Professor Alabi, who is also the former Board Chairman of SSNIT said the recent spate of armed robberies has put fear in people.

READ ALSO: God tells NDC's Prof. Alabi it's his time to lead Ghana

“I am going to make Ghana a peaceful country, we are not very peaceful now. I am going to make Ghana a progressive country and a Swiss of Africa and by the Swiss of Africa, I am going to attract investments into the country by making Ghana the money hub in Africa. Let’s find a unifier who can bring this country together and let us move it together”, he added.

Professor Alabi stated that he is poised to make Ghana a progressive peaceful country expressing worry at the heightened  insecurity which has resulted in the gunning down of police personnel indiscriminately.

Alabi is one of the main contenders to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 general elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Road Carnage: Bugri Naabu involved in accident, flown to Accra for treatment Road Carnage Bugri Naabu involved in accident, flown to Accra for treatment
Double Salary Saga: NPP gov't shielding 'corrupt' NDC MPs - Kennedy Agyapong Double Salary Saga NPP gov't shielding 'corrupt' NDC MPs - Kennedy Agyapong
Opposition Party: NDC accused of printing NPP T-Shirts for propaganda Opposition Party NDC accused of printing NPP T-Shirts for propaganda
Elephant-size Government: Presidential staffers undermines pledge to protect the public purse - CDD to Akufo-Addo Elephant-size Government Presidential staffers undermines pledge to protect the public purse - CDD to Akufo-Addo
Party Funds: I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs Party Funds I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs
Crime: CID grills 4 more ex-NDC Ministers over double salary saga Crime CID grills 4 more ex-NDC Ministers over double salary saga

Recommended Videos

Security Analyst: Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism Security Analyst Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism
Communications Director: Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize Communications Director Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize
Politics: IMF to release $236m to Ghana in May Politics IMF to release $236m to Ghana in May



Top Articles

1 Elephant-size Government Presidential staffers undermines pledge to...bullet
2 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahamabullet
3 Incessant Travels Akufo-Addo is like a visiting President to Ghana -...bullet
4 Defamation Embattled former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni sues Lil Winbullet
5 Bloated Government Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will soon...bullet
6 998 Presidential Staffers NDC are hypocrites for criticising...bullet
7 Corruption Trial Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze...bullet
8 Threats MMT boss should have shot security coordinator -...bullet
9 Gargantuan Expenditure GHc81,000 blown on late Gomoa...bullet
10 Corruption Charges EOCO freezes Opuni's account againbullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest...bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government...bullet

Politics

FF Anto
Domination All NPP MPs must run unopposed in the Ashanti Region - FF Anto
Edudzi Tamakloe
Corruption Charges Refreezing Opuni's account disrespectful to the court - Lawyer
Presidential Staffers Hamid lied over Mahama's Jubilee House budget - Minority
Franklin-Cudjoe
998 Presidential Staffers It’s a shame NPP is defending 998 Jubilee House staff - Cudjoe