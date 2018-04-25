Home > News > Politics >

GHc81,000 blown on late Gomoa East DCE’s funeral


Gargantuan Expenditure GHc81,000 blown on late Gomoa East DCE’s funeral

  • Published:
File Photo play

File Photo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It has been revealed that a whopping GHc81,000 was spent on the funeral of the late District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Gomoa East District Assembly.

The late Kingsley Ahunu-Armah died in March 2015 whiles in office after months of battle with serious stroke.

READ ALSO: Special Prosecutor: Martin Amidu petitioned to investigate NDC 'double salaries' MPs

He was buried later in the year, with the Gomoa East Assembly organizing a befitting funeral in his honour.

However, the 2015 Auditor General's report indicted the assembly over its expenditure on the late DCE’s funeral.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has subsequently been interrogating the matter to find out the culprits in the massive spending at the Assembly.

Appearing before the Committee, accountant for the Assembly, Ebenezer Mensah, said the initial budget for the funeral was pegged at GHc9,000, however, the amount bloated due to certain factors.

He explained that the presence of some very important dignitaries saw the initial GHS9000 budget for the funeral balloon to GHS81,259.

“Looking at the category of people who attended the funeral from the presidency and all the other MPs and Ministers that came to the funeral, even though the money may be on the high side, if given a second opportunity, something could be done about it but at the time that is what we spent,”  he stated.

READ ALSO: It’s a shame NPP is defending 998 Jubilee House staff - Cudjoe

He further revealed that the decision was proposed by the Executive Committee of the assembly and approved by the General Assembly.

Responding to the shocking expenditure by the Assembly, Ranking Member of the PAC, Kofi Okyere-Agyekum, said it was “outrageous” to spend such huge sums on a funeral.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Class FM, the Fanteakwa MP said “we don’t set up district assemblies to use the funds of the assembly to conduct funerals.”

He added: “If a member of staff dies, they may have a welfare system or members of the assembly or staff may make contributions to help the family to conduct the funeral but to spend GHS81,000 of the assembly’s money to conduct funeral for a dead staff sounds outrageous to me. You know what GHS81,000 can do?”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

998 Presidential Staffers: It’s a shame NPP is defending 998 Jubilee House staff - Cudjoe 998 Presidential Staffers It’s a shame NPP is defending 998 Jubilee House staff - Cudjoe
Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’ Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’
Threats: MMT boss should have shot security coordinator - Ken Agyapong Threats MMT boss should have shot security coordinator - Ken Agyapong
Special Prosecutor: Martin Amidu petitioned to investigate NDC 'double salaries' MPs Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu petitioned to investigate NDC 'double salaries' MPs
Incessant Travels: Akufo-Addo is like a visiting President to Ghana - Gen. Mosquito Incessant Travels Akufo-Addo is like a visiting President to Ghana - Gen. Mosquito
Poor Development: We'll chase out politicians in 2020 - Bia Chiefs threaten Poor Development We'll chase out politicians in 2020 - Bia Chiefs threaten

Recommended Videos

Photos: Nana Addo, Bawumia throw Chief Imam a birthday party Photos Nana Addo, Bawumia throw Chief Imam a birthday party
Quality Health Care: Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia Quality Health Care Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia
Politics: I have 998 presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals Politics I have 998 presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals



Top Articles

1 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahamabullet
2 Corruption Trial Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr. Opuni's...bullet
3 Bloated Government Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP...bullet
4 Politics Don’t destroy wealth created under Mahama –...bullet
5 Incessant Travels Akufo-Addo is like a visiting President to...bullet
6 Presidential Staffers NPP members justifying 998 appointees...bullet
7 Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers -...bullet
8 Bloated Government Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will...bullet
9 Position Mahama made chair of TANA High-Level Forum on...bullet
10 Presidency "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

Nana Addo campaigns in 2016
Failed Promises Nana Addo must apologise for deceiving Ghanaians - NDC man
Divine Otoo
Regional Elections Presidency gave me money to campaign - NPP Greater Accra Chairman
Election 2020 NDC unity walks organised to have fun - Aspiring Presidential candidate
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Quality Healthcare Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia