Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Government petitions High Court to dissolve the GFA


End of an Era Government petitions High Court to dissolve the GFA

Late last night, a 7-member delegation by the Football Association called on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah to talk him out of this decision by the government.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Attorney-General (A-G) and Minister of Justice, Ms Gloria Akuffo play

Attorney-General (A-G) and Minister of Justice, Ms Gloria Akuffo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Attorney General's Department has petitioned an Accra High Court as part of steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

This move comes in the wake of the expose by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas that showed immeasurable corruption at the FA.

This was followed by an announcement from the Ministers of Information and Sports over government's plan to dissolve the Association and take steps to reconstitute it.

READ ALSO: GFA responds to Anas exposé after premiering on Wednesday

Late last night, a 7-member delegation by the Football Association called on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah to talk him out of this decision by the government.

Kwesi Nyantakyi play

Kwesi Nyantakyi

 

However, this petition by the AG's office indicates that the NPP-led government is bent to following the dissolution decision to the latter.

The Police have since announced they will investigate all FA officials implicated in the investigative piece.

The GFA’s Ethics Committee, headed by the Director of the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau, COP Kofi Boakye, has been tasked to look into the allegations

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Threats: Minority threaten demo over Ghana card registration Threats Minority threaten demo over Ghana card registration
Identification: MPs fail to show up for Ghana card registration Identification MPs fail to show up for Ghana card registration
Judgement: Court to determine Opuni's demand for pre-trial disclosure on Wednesday Judgement Court to determine Opuni's demand for pre-trial disclosure on Wednesday
Incorruptible: Nana Addo sacking BOST MD, Alfred Obeng shows he's honest - COPEC Incorruptible Nana Addo sacking BOST MD, Alfred Obeng shows he's honest - COPEC
NPP Internal Wrangling: I warned Alfred Obeng not to accept BOST job - Ken Agyapong NPP Internal Wrangling I warned Alfred Obeng not to accept BOST job - Ken Agyapong
Employment: NABCO jobs better than being unemployed - Bawumia Employment NABCO jobs better than being unemployed - Bawumia

Recommended Videos

Politics: NDC will rise again – Mahama assures Politics NDC will rise again – Mahama assures
Politics: We’ll resist identification mode for Ghana Cards – Mahama Politics We’ll resist identification mode for Ghana Cards – Mahama
Politics: Nana Addo has done more in 18 months than many Govts did in years Politics Nana Addo has done more in 18 months than many Govts did in years



Top Articles

1 Issues I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong warns partybullet
2 Contempt Kennedy Agyapong denies saying parliament is “useless”bullet
3 Infrastructure Development Mahama slams Nana Addo for engaging in...bullet
4 Number 12 5 critical questions Akufo-Addo needs to answer about...bullet
5 Nana Addo has achieved more in 18 months than many Govts did in...bullet
6 National Identification Card Ghana Card attempt to...bullet
7 Anas Exposé NDC sponsored Anas expose – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
8 Project "Waste of national resources": Mahama blasts...bullet
9 Employment NABCO jobs better than being unemployed - Bawumiabullet
10 Law Suit Gov't sued over controversial $178m Kelni GVG...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission...bullet

Politics

Kennedy Agyapong
Anas Exposé I'll expose journalists how they acquired their properties - Kennedy Agyapong
Elections 2020 NDC picks flagbearer November 2018
Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu
In Parliament Minority boycott Ghana Card registration exercise
Former President NPP government so petty - Mahama says