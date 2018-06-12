Government petitions High Court to dissolve the GFA

news

The Attorney General's Department has petitioned an Accra High Court as part of steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

This move comes in the wake of the expose by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas that showed immeasurable corruption at the FA.

This was followed by an announcement from the Ministers of Information and Sports over government's plan to dissolve the Association and take steps to reconstitute it.

Late last night, a 7-member delegation by the Football Association called on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah to talk him out of this decision by the government.

However, this petition by the AG's office indicates that the NPP-led government is bent to following the dissolution decision to the latter.

The Police have since announced they will investigate all FA officials implicated in the investigative piece.

The GFA’s Ethics Committee, headed by the Director of the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau, COP Kofi Boakye, has been tasked to look into the allegations