Home > News > Politics >

Govt dragged to court over US military agreement


US Military Base Govt dragged to court over US military agreement

The controversial defense corporation deal between Ghana and the United States was approved last Friday despite serious complaints by many Ghanaians.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Brogya Genfi, has dragged government before the Supreme Court for ratifying the controversial Ghana-US military deal.

The controversial defense corporation deal between Ghana and the United States was approved last Friday despite serious complaints by many Ghanaians.

The Majority pushed through with the agreement in a one-sided Parliament following the Minority’s decision to boycott proceedings.

READ ALSO: Opinions: How social media reacted to US military base agreement

Several Ghanaians have protested to the US building a military base in Ghana, especially with most of the clauses in the deal giving the US military what has been described as “unreal” rights.

The Minority in Parliament has also been on the neck of government, labeling the agreement as a sale of Ghana’s sovereignty to the US.

Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser opposition NDC, Brogya Genfi play

Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser opposition NDC, Brogya Genfi

 

However, a member of the NDC has decided to take matter a bit further by filing an application at the Supreme Court against government for ratifying the controversial Ghana-US military agreement.

The Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser opposition NDC, Brogya Genfi, is seeking 10 reliefs from the Supreme Court, including a declaration that the agreement was null and void as the terms and conditions in the agreement to him was not in Ghana’s interest.

READ ALSO: Gratitude: Ghanaians should praise NPP for the US military base agreement - Opoku Mensah

The application is further seeking a declaration that “the Minister of Defence acted in contravention of articles 58 (1), 75 and 93 (2) of the 1992 Constitution when he laid or caused to be laid before Parliament an unexecuted draft of the supposed defence cooperation agreement for ratification under Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Corruption Trial: ‘He takes GHc75,000 salary so how can he accept GHc25,000 bribe?’ – Opuni’s lawyer asks Corruption Trial ‘He takes GHc75,000 salary so how can he accept GHc25,000 bribe?’ – Opuni’s lawyer asks
Military Base: Too early for us to comment on the military deal - Pentecost Pastor Military Base Too early for us to comment on the military deal - Pentecost Pastor
Corruption Allegations: 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to face Special Prosecutor Corruption Allegations 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to face Special Prosecutor
Controversies: Here are 5 scandals that have rocked the NPP government Controversies Here are 5 scandals that have rocked the NPP government
Cordial Relationship: Rawlings in bed with Nana Addo - Victor Smith Cordial Relationship Rawlings in bed with Nana Addo - Victor Smith
Travel Expenses: Group questions Nana Addo's presence at Dangote's daughter's wedding Travel Expenses Group questions Nana Addo's presence at Dangote's daughter's wedding

Recommended Videos

State Visit: Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler
Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus
International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics



Top Articles

1 Corruption Trial NDC gurus storm court to support Opunibullet
2 Corruption Allegations 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to face...bullet
3 Foreign Policy By hosting US military, Ghana departs from...bullet
4 Corruption Opuni faces court today for causing financial lossbullet
5 Travel Expenses Group questions Nana Addo's presence at...bullet
6 Controversies Here are 5 scandals that have rocked the NPP...bullet
7 Financial Crisis Kofi Adams savagely mocks gov't over UG...bullet
8 Security Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement...bullet
9 Internal Wrangling 'Hypocrite' Rawlings used to visit...bullet
10 Dishonesty Mahama jabs Otabil, calls him a hypocritebullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
5 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
8 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
9 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Deputy General Secretary, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho
US Military Base NPP MPs will exit Parliament in 2020 polls - Anyidoho
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia receiving the plague on behalf of President Akufo-Addo
Trainee Allowance Akufo-Addo honoured by teacher trainees for restoring ‘allawa’
Military Agreement Parliament approves hosting of US military
Military Pack NDC MPs boycott approval of hosting US military