Govt dragged to court over US military agreement

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Brogya Genfi, has dragged government before the Supreme Court for ratifying the controversial Ghana-US military deal.

The controversial defense corporation deal between Ghana and the United States was approved last Friday despite serious complaints by many Ghanaians.

The Majority pushed through with the agreement in a one-sided Parliament following the Minority’s decision to boycott proceedings.

Several Ghanaians have protested to the US building a military base in Ghana, especially with most of the clauses in the deal giving the US military what has been described as “unreal” rights.

The Minority in Parliament has also been on the neck of government, labeling the agreement as a sale of Ghana’s sovereignty to the US.

However, a member of the NDC has decided to take matter a bit further by filing an application at the Supreme Court against government for ratifying the controversial Ghana-US military agreement.

The Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser opposition NDC, Brogya Genfi, is seeking 10 reliefs from the Supreme Court, including a declaration that the agreement was null and void as the terms and conditions in the agreement to him was not in Ghana’s interest.

The application is further seeking a declaration that “the Minister of Defence acted in contravention of articles 58 (1), 75 and 93 (2) of the 1992 Constitution when he laid or caused to be laid before Parliament an unexecuted draft of the supposed defence cooperation agreement for ratification under Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution.”