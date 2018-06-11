Gov't sued over controversial $178m Kelni GVG deal

news

Two Ghanaian citizens, Sara Asafu-Adjaye aand Maximus Amertogoh have dragged the government of Ghana to court over its decision to sign a contract with KelniGVG to monitor real-time calls.

The deal which is believed to be worth $178m for 10 years will also monitor mobile money transactions by telcos operating in Ghana within that period.

In their plea, the plaintiffs want the the Minister of Communication, the National Communication Authority, the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Attorney General, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and the telecommunications networks to cease the traffic monitoring endeavour.

They are seeking from the court “an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the respondents, whether, by themselves, their servants, workmen, hirelings, agents, privies or any persons claiming under or through them, whosoever described from implementing and operationalizing the Common Platform until the final determination of this suit.”

This deal has generated a lot of controversy within the last 2 weeks in Ghana with policy think tank Imani Ghana calling for the abrogation of the deal.

They contend that the deal is bad for Ghana and it won't give the nation value for money.

The plaintiffs also said the “intended implementation of the Common Platform Constitutes a real threat to the enjoyment of their fundamental human rights to privacy and for which reason on 8th June 2018, applicants commence an action against the respondents for the reliefs endorsed therein.”

They argued that the connection is “in breach of Act 864 and ultimately the applicant’s fundamental human right to privacy of their correspondence and communication as protected by article 18(2) of the constitution.”