Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Gov't sued over controversial $178m Kelni GVG deal


Law Suit Gov't sued over controversial $178m Kelni GVG deal

This deal has generated a lot of controversy within the last 2 weeks in Ghana with policy think tank Imani Ghana calling for the abrogation of the deal.

  • Published:
Ursulu Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications play

Ursulu Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two Ghanaian citizens, Sara Asafu-Adjaye aand Maximus Amertogoh have dragged the government of Ghana to court over its decision to sign a contract with KelniGVG to monitor real-time calls.

The deal which is believed to be worth $178m for 10 years will also monitor mobile money transactions by telcos operating in Ghana within that period.

In their plea, the plaintiffs want the the Minister of Communication, the National Communication Authority, the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Attorney General, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and the telecommunications networks to cease the traffic monitoring endeavour.

READ ALSO: Probe $178 million KelniGVG contract - Minority to government

They are seeking from the court “an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the respondents, whether, by themselves, their servants, workmen, hirelings, agents, privies or any persons claiming under or through them, whosoever described from implementing and operationalizing the Common Platform until the final determination of this suit.”

Ursulu Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications play

Ursulu Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications

 

This deal has generated a lot of controversy within the last 2 weeks in Ghana with policy think tank Imani Ghana calling for the abrogation of the deal.

They contend that the deal is bad for Ghana and it won't give the nation value for money.

The plaintiffs also said the “intended implementation of the Common Platform Constitutes a real threat to the enjoyment of their fundamental human rights to privacy and for which reason on 8th June 2018, applicants commence an action against the respondents for the reliefs endorsed therein.”

They argued that the connection is “in breach of Act 864 and ultimately the applicant’s fundamental human right to privacy of their correspondence and communication as protected by article 18(2) of the constitution.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Infrastructure Development: Mahama accuses Nana Addo for engaging in plagiarism Infrastructure Development Mahama accuses Nana Addo for engaging in plagiarism
Elections 2020: NDC picks flagbearer November 2018 Elections 2020 NDC picks flagbearer November 2018
Nana Addo has achieved more in 18 months than many Govts did in 8 years – Bawumia Nana Addo has achieved more in 18 months than many Govts did in 8 years – Bawumia
In Parliament: Minority boycott Ghana Card registration exercise In Parliament Minority boycott Ghana Card registration exercise
Anas Exposé: NDC sponsored Anas expose – Kennedy Agyapong Anas Exposé NDC sponsored Anas expose – Kennedy Agyapong
Issues: I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong warns party Issues I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong warns party

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose 12: Anas exposé recipe for coup d'etat - Asiedu Nketia Anas Expose 12 Anas exposé recipe for coup d'etat - Asiedu Nketia
Politics: Akufo-Addo to do major reshuffling to cut down size of ministers Politics Akufo-Addo to do major reshuffling to cut down size of ministers
Anas Expose 12: Government dissolves GFA Anas Expose 12 Government dissolves GFA



Top Articles

1 Number 12 5 critical questions Akufo-Addo needs to answer about...bullet
2 National Identification Card Ghana Card attempt to denationalise NDC...bullet
3 Issues I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong...bullet
4 Project "Waste of national resources": Mahama blasts Akufo-Addo...bullet
5 Contempt Kennedy Agyapong denies saying parliament is “useless”bullet
6 Operation Vanguard GAF fires 4 soldiers, demotes 1 over...bullet
7 More Allegations Anas asked Nyantakyi for a 'bribe' in order...bullet
8 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi fingers Kennedy Agyapong in $2bn...bullet
9 Anas Exposé NDC sponsored Anas expose – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
10 Photos Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anasbullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission White...bullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Former President NPP government so petty - Mahama says
Anas Exposé I don’t control Transport Ministry – Kennedy Agyapong
#Number12 Anas’ GH¢25m suit is peanuts; we’ll meet in court – Ken Agyapong brags
#Number12 Anas slaps Kennedy Agyapong with a GHC25m lawsuit for defamation