Govt won't support Atta Mills Presidential Library - Minister


Lack of Funds Gov't won't support Atta Mills Presidential Library - Minister

Mr Kwamena Duncan has revealed that government cannot release public funds to support the Library.

The John Evans Atta Mills Presidential Library, a memorial and research facility in Cape Coast, has been closed down for lack of funds to run it.

Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan has revealed that government cannot release public funds to support the Library because the memorial and research facility is a private initiative.

He said "this facility is purely a private enterprise to immortalise President Mills, so government cannot commit funds to its running."

He added that because the project was a private initiative such as presidents Kufuor and Rawlings’s foundations, no government funds could be released to fund the library.

The minister noted: "Besides, when I was taking over as minister, nothing on President Mills’s Library was included in my hand over notes, so we can’t fund it."

To make matters worse, the contractor who worked on the project is said to have locked up the place and taken the keys away, denying the university access to the two-storey building situated opposite the Cape Coast Castle.

