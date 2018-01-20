Home > News > Politics >

Group wants second term for Ambode


Leke Adekoya Group wants second term for Ambode

The state’s Chairman of the group, Mr Leke Adekoya, spoke with newsmen during their monthly meeting held in Shomolu area of the state.

  • Published:
Lagos state Governor Ambode play

Lagos state Governor Ambode

(Naijaloaded)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A group, Liberal Minds Grassroots Forum, on Saturday called on Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State to seek a second term in office, as his administration had brought about unprecedented progress in the state.

The state’s Chairman of the group, Mr Leke Adekoya, spoke with newsmen during their monthly meeting held in Shomolu area of the state.

Adekoya also called on the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) Lagos State chapter, to re-nominate Ambode as the gubernatorial candidate for the 2019 polls, so as to continue his good works.

He described the governor’s strides as unprecedented, saying he had surpassed expectations in the area of welfare of the people and in the socio-economic development in the state.

According to him, the governor has performed excellently, and such a performer deserves a second term in office.

The projects initiated by him are exemplary, laudable, commendable, exceptional and praiseworthy, and every part of Lagos is now being carried along at the same time with the same pace.

“His six cardinal policies on security, health, food sufficiency, massive infrastructure and employment opportunity have stood tall.

“His goods works in Lagos State must continue and we are calling on him to listen to our call because it is a call for service,” Adekoya said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Faure Gnassingbe: Thousands of women in anti-president protest in Togo Faure Gnassingbe Thousands of women in anti-president protest in Togo
Alhaji Saidu Dakingari: Former Kebbi Governor leads others to formally join APC Alhaji Saidu Dakingari Former Kebbi Governor leads others to formally join APC
NPP Primaries: NPP polling station election turns bloody; 5 shot NPP Primaries NPP polling station election turns bloody; 5 shot
NPP Government: MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting president NPP Government MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting president
NPP Administration: Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - report NPP Administration Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - report
NDC Flagbearership Race: Sylvester Mensah rips Mahama over presidential ambition NDC Flagbearership Race Sylvester Mensah rips Mahama over presidential ambition

Recommended Videos

Confusion at EC: EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapong Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapong
Warning: Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues
Letter to the Government: Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t



Top Articles

1 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President unwell, undergoing medical test –...bullet
2 NPP Government MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting presidentbullet
3 Corruption Allegations Akufo-Addo wrong to demand evidence from...bullet
4 UG Hospital Ownership Stay away from new Legon hospital – Minoritybullet
5 NPP Administration Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - reportbullet
6 NPP Manifesto 6 Broken Promises of the Nana Addo Governmentbullet
7 Opposition Inside attacks against Mahama hurting the NDC,...bullet
8 Flagstaff House Bawumia, under medical observation,...bullet
9 Leke Adekoya Group wants second term for Ambodebullet
10 NPP Primaries NPP polling station election turns...bullet

Related Articles

Akinwunmi Ambode Governor vows to clean up Lagos, seeks residents’ cooperation

Top Videos

1 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
2 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’tbullet
3 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
5 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
6 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
7 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
8 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
9 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
10 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of...bullet

Politics

Former Abuakwa North MP Pressure mounts on pathologist to produce JB's autopsy report
Media Encounter Nana Addo's answers to journalists were hollow - Sam George
NDC's Defeat I didn't bath for 3 days during 2016 election – Ofosu Ampofo reveals
OUT1.jpg
Beware Ignore fake Samira social media accounts