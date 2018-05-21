Home > News > Politics >

Hajia Fati makes first appearance in court for assaulting journalist


  • Published:
Vociferous supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Fati has made her first appearance in court on allegations that she assaulted an Adom FM journalist at the NPP Headquarters in Accra.

Hajia Fati was alleged to have slapped the journalist, Ama Sekyiwaa, when she tried to interview her.

She was arraigned at the Adjabeng Magistrate Court Monday morning on charges of assault and damaging of property, charges she pleaded not guilty to.

Her lawyers, led by Nkrabea Effah Darteh, and another Counsel who was standing in for Freddy Blay, pleaded for bail for her and assured that she will make herself available for trial.

 

Effah Darteh told the court that the case against his client has been unnecessarily blown out of proportion with a high level of media trial going on.

Sekyiwaa said she received a slap on her face from the 'fiery' NPP fanatic when she tried interviewing about the impending National Delegates Conference.

She said, "Hajia Fati came in after Sammy Crabbe had been asked to go and bring money. Actually, he came with a banker’s draft from the Ghana commercial bank, and he was asked to go and bring cash because they were taking cash."

“I got closer to her. I wanted to interview her so I took my phone out. I wanted to take a picture and so as soon as she turned, she looked at my face and asked me why I was taking pictures of her. I didn’t utter a word. She slapped me in the face, on my mouth and she almost took the phone from me", she narrated.

