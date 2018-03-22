Home > News > Politics >

Blame Hannah Tetteh for selling Ghana to the US - Defence Minister


US Military Deal Hannah Tetteh sold Ghana to the US - Defence Minister alleges

The US has dismissed reports that it is building a military base in Ghana.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hannah Tetteh play

Hannah Tetteh
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Hanna Serwaa Tetteh should be blamed for hiding the security deal between Ghana and the government of the United States of America, Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul has said.

He said agreements between the two countries were hidden by the previous governments, one of which, he said, was signed by Hanna Tetteh about three years ago.

Nitiwul speaking to the press produced two separate military agreements which, according to him, clearly show that the former President Jerry Rawlings and John Mahama administrations signed bilateral military agreements which he says laid the foundation for the new controversial agreement.

READ MORE: Ghana will never know peace if... - Security expert warns

He said the government of Nana Addo will not hide any security deal between Ghana and the US contrary to what Mahama did.

He added: "Two years ago, Hanna Tetteh sold us, not us [Akufo-Addo government]. In 1998, they sold us."

Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul play

Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul

 

Parliament has received the controversial defence agreement between Ghana and the United States governments that would allow the US to establish a military base in the country.

READ MORE: Kwesi Pratt, Defense Minister in near-fight over US military base in Ghana

The agreement was tabled before parliament for consideration and approval on Tuesday, March 20 in line with Article 181(5) of the 1992 constitution, which requires parliamentary approval in respect of "international business transactions" to which Ghana is a party.

The agreement grants the US military unfettered access to "a host of Ghanaian facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions."

In the agreement, it's been reported that the US will have unrestricted access to a host of Ghanaian facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions to the United States Military.

The agreement will permit the US military to use Ghana as a base for staging and deploying forces.

The deal is said to have been on cabinet's agenda for the past 8 months, however, they only approved it on March 8.

According to the agreement, Ghana will provide unimpeded access to and use of agreed facilities and areas to the U.S. forces and Contractors.

READ MORE: Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement with the US

play

 

It also allows U.S. forces and their Contractors to undertake construction activities on and make alterations and improvements to agreed facilities and areas.

However, the US has dismissed reports that it is building a military base in Ghana.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Ghana said "the United States has not requested, nor does it plan to establish a military base or bases in Ghana."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

US Military Base: It’s too late to back out of US Military deal, says government US Military Base It’s too late to back out of US Military deal, says government
US Military Base: Rawlings kicks against Ghana hosting US troops US Military Base Rawlings kicks against Ghana hosting US troops
Corruption Allegations: Mahama dares Nana Addo to seize his hotel in Dubai Corruption Allegations Mahama dares Nana Addo to seize his hotel in Dubai
uniBank Blues: Kwabena Duffour sponsored Nana Addo to defeat Mahama - NDC man alleges uniBank Blues Kwabena Duffour sponsored Nana Addo to defeat Mahama - NDC man alleges
African Union: Nana Addo leaves for AU extraordinary summit in Kigali African Union Nana Addo leaves for AU extraordinary summit in Kigali
US Military Base: Ghana will never know peace if... - Security expert warns US Military Base Ghana will never know peace if... - Security expert warns

Recommended Videos

Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus
International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics
Ghana @ 61: Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption Ghana @ 61 Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption



Top Articles

1 Dishonesty Mahama jabs Otabil, calls him a hypocritebullet
2 uniBank Blues Kwabena Duffour sponsored Nana Addo to defeat Mahama -...bullet
3 Security Cabinet approves agreement for a US military base in Ghanabullet
4 Unfashionable Asiedu Nketia wears oversized shoe after winter coat...bullet
5 Security Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement with the USbullet
6 Corruption Allegations Mahama dares Nana Addo to seize his...bullet
7 Disagreement Kwesi Pratt, Defense Minister in near-fight...bullet
8 Video Akufo-Addo is the most incompetent President ever -...bullet
9 Jerry John Rawlings Top 5 rants by Rawlings that we will...bullet
10 Opinions How social media reacted to US military base...bullet

Related Articles

US Military Base It’s too late to back out of US Military deal, says government
US Military Base Rawlings kicks against Ghana hosting US troops
US Military Base Ghana will never know peace if... - Security expert warns
Internal Wrangling Join your wife's NDP if you don't love NDC - Victor Smith jabs Rawlings
Opinions How social media reacted to US military base agreement
Dishonesty Mahama jabs Otabil, calls him a hypocrite
Security Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement with the US
Disagreement Kwesi Pratt, Defense Minister in near-fight over US military base in Ghana
Rebuttal Minister of Defence denies US military base in Ghana reports
Security Cabinet approves agreement for a US military base in Ghana

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Kwame A Plus
Greedy Bastards NPP is full of greedy people - A Plus
Internal Wrangling Join your wife's NDP if you don't love NDC - Victor Smith jabs Rawlings
Defence Minister
Rebuttal Minister of Defence denies US military base in Ghana reports
Internal Bickering Rawlings more popular than Mahama - NDC stalwart