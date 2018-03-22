news

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Hanna Serwaa Tetteh should be blamed for hiding the security deal between Ghana and the government of the United States of America, Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul has said.

He said agreements between the two countries were hidden by the previous governments, one of which, he said, was signed by Hanna Tetteh about three years ago.

Nitiwul speaking to the press produced two separate military agreements which, according to him, clearly show that the former President Jerry Rawlings and John Mahama administrations signed bilateral military agreements which he says laid the foundation for the new controversial agreement.

He said the government of Nana Addo will not hide any security deal between Ghana and the US contrary to what Mahama did.

He added: "Two years ago, Hanna Tetteh sold us, not us [Akufo-Addo government]. In 1998, they sold us."

Parliament has received the controversial defence agreement between Ghana and the United States governments that would allow the US to establish a military base in the country.

The agreement was tabled before parliament for consideration and approval on Tuesday, March 20 in line with Article 181(5) of the 1992 constitution, which requires parliamentary approval in respect of "international business transactions" to which Ghana is a party.

The agreement grants the US military unfettered access to "a host of Ghanaian facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions."

In the agreement, it's been reported that the US will have unrestricted access to a host of Ghanaian facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions to the United States Military.

The agreement will permit the US military to use Ghana as a base for staging and deploying forces.

The deal is said to have been on cabinet's agenda for the past 8 months, however, they only approved it on March 8.

According to the agreement, Ghana will provide unimpeded access to and use of agreed facilities and areas to the U.S. forces and Contractors.

It also allows U.S. forces and their Contractors to undertake construction activities on and make alterations and improvements to agreed facilities and areas.

However, the US has dismissed reports that it is building a military base in Ghana.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Ghana said "the United States has not requested, nor does it plan to establish a military base or bases in Ghana."