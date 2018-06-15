Here are the MPs who cost taxpayer GH¢1.4m for absenteeism

Only 3 MPs never absented themselves without written permission from the Speaker.
Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who was absent from 27 Parliamentary sittings without permission in the 2meeting, was absent without permission again for 29 times.
According to the survey, aside its violating of Article 97(1) (c) has resulted in a GH¢1.4million direct monetary cost to taxpaying Ghanaians.
MPs who absented themselves from Parliament many times are: MP of Nkawkaw and Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour; Krowor MP and Minister designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye; Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Ata Akyea; and Sefwi-Wiawso MP, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie.
Eric Darfour was absent 36 times during the 3rd sitting.
"In total, 54 MPs absented themselves without written permission of the Speaker from 15 sittings and above in clear violation of Article 97(1)(c). Their chronic absenteeism resulted in a GHS1.4million direct monetary cost to taxpaying Ghanaians," the report added.