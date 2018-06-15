Pulse.com.gh logo
Here are the MPs who cost taxpayer GH¢1.4m for absenteeism


Only 3 MPs never absented themselves without written permission from the Speaker.

  Published:
play
A survey by Odekro, a transparency organisation has revealed a total of 54 Members of Parliament absented themselves without written permission from the Speaker Prof. Mike Oquaye, violating of Article 97(1) (c).

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who was absent from 27 Parliamentary sittings without permission in the 2meeting, was absent without permission again for 29 times.

According to the survey, aside its violating of Article 97(1) (c) has resulted in a GH¢1.4million direct monetary cost to taxpaying Ghanaians.

MPs who absented themselves from Parliament many times are: MP of Nkawkaw and Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour; Krowor MP and Minister designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye; Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Ata Akyea; and Sefwi-Wiawso MP, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie.

Eric Darfour was absent 36 times during the 3rd sitting.

Read the full report here:

They are Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere Atwima-Nwabiagya South (NPP), Habib Saad Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro (NPP) and Twumasi Kwame Ampofo Sene West (NDC).

"In total, 54 MPs absented themselves without written permission of the Speaker from 15 sittings and above in clear violation of Article 97(1)(c). Their chronic absenteeism resulted in a GHS1.4million direct monetary cost to taxpaying Ghanaians," the report added.

