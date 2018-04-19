I dare Martin Amidu to investigate me - NPP's Amoako Tuffour

news

Elder of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a Presidential advisor, Dr. Amoaku Tuffuor has dared the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to investigate him in the Metro Mass Transit (MMT) bribery saga.

Amoako Tuffour is alleged to have offered a GHC 40,000 bribe to one of the workers to conceal some information he has about the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Bernett Aboagye.

“He cannot invite me at all in the first place for any investigation because I don’t work at Metro Mass Transit”, he boasted.

Dr. Amoako Tuffuor contends that he has no questions to answer since he isn't an employee of MMT and he only offered the money to the worker in order to get more information about the allegations against the MD.

“Investigating me will mean Martin Amidu is not doing his work well because I don’t work at Metro Mass, secondly, I don’t have any business with Metro Mass, third, I have not sought to work there and lastly I didn’t know what is going there in terms of business”, he told Nhyira FM in Kumasi.

“If Martin Amidu dares to investigate me, it will simply mean he is showing disrespect to superior authority”, the senior member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)", he added.

Mr. Aboagye has also been accused of breaching several procurement laws in the acquisition of some 300 buses since taking over the company over a year ago and has since been directed to go step aside by the board of MMT.

A petition presented to the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, against Mr. Aboagye and the Board Chairman Ahmed Arthur stated that the MD and the board chairman had engaged in several financial malpractices and breached several procurement laws.