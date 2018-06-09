Pulse.com.gh logo
I don’t control Transport Ministry – Kennedy Agyapong


Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong has denied ever being given control of the Transport Ministry by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

  • Published:
play
This denial comes in the wake of claims made by the former Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi in Anas Aremeyaw Anas' exposé on Ghana football.

This denial comes in the wake of claims made by the former Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ exposé on Ghana football.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosi-sen, Kennedy Agyapong was adamant that “the President never offered me an appointment.”

READ ALSO: Nyantakyi used my name ‘falsely’ in Anas’ video – Karbo

He, however, clarified that Nana Akufo-Addo did offer him some appointment before the NPP’s election victory in 2016.

“Before we won, he [President Akufo-Addo] asked me several times; are you sure Kenny? You don’t want anything? I said Mr President; I don’t want anything.”

“He was certain when he was making his appointments that me, I don’t want anything,” Kennedy Agyapong added.

He also refuted the suggestion that the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, was his puppet.

“Asiamah is competent. He has worked hard. If you knew of his contributions in the central region, you would not belittle him like Kwesi Nyantakyi did. He doesn’t know the guy.”

READ ALSO: Northern Regional FA boss Abu Alhassan resigns

Kennedy Agyapong has also said he has not benefited from the Transport Ministry despite his relationship with its minister.

“Everybody knows Asiamah is my guy, but Asiamah doesn’t give me any work,” he remarked.

In Anas’ investigations, Mr Nyantakyi claimed that Kennedy Agyapong was given control of the Transport Ministry.

He is heard telling undercover reporters that the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, was the Assin Central MP’s pick.

“The guy who is there [at the Transport Ministry], Asiamah; that is his [Kennedy Agyapong’s] small boy,” Kwesi Nyantakyi said.

 

 

culled from citinewsroom

