Home > News > Politics >

I have secured 700 jobs for my people - Ken Agyapong brags


Employment I have secured 700 jobs for my people - Ken Agyapong brags

According to him, he has managed to get jobs at COCOBOD, Forestry Commission, Community Policing among others.

  • Published:
MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong play

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that he has so far managed to secure 700 jobs in government for his constituents.

He said this is an indication that the Nana Addo led government is working well.

“This is my first time I have been able to get 700 jobs for my people. Call them and ask if I’m telling a lie. The secret is that this government is really working”, he said.

READ ALSO: Paying NABCO workers GH¢700 woefully inadequate - Ken Agyapong

Mr Kennedy Agyapong also said when he secured such jobs, he shared them according to the communities in his constituency, saying he keeps retaining his seat because his people believe in him.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong play

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

 

According to him, he has managed to get jobs at COCOBOD, Forestry Commission, Community Policing among others.

“When I give them the jobs, I don’t ask where they are coming from and I think that is why I’m always winning and retaining my seat,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mining: Akufo-Addo to lift ban on galamsey soon - Amewu Mining Akufo-Addo to lift ban on galamsey soon - Amewu
Rebuttal: Mahama exposes Nana Addo over 'ghost projects' Rebuttal Mahama exposes Nana Addo over 'ghost projects'
Truce: Blakofe storms Gabby Otchere Darko's office to make peace Truce Blakofe storms Gabby Otchere Darko's office to make peace
2020 Elections: I'll retire Mahama in politics - Stephen Atubiga brags 2020 Elections I'll retire Mahama in politics - Stephen Atubiga brags
Politics: ‘We are not a Govt that creates, loots and shares’ – Bawumia jabs NDC Politics ‘We are not a Govt that creates, loots and shares’ – Bawumia jabs NDC
Assault: Hajia Fati granted GH¢10,000 bail for slapping journalist Assault Hajia Fati granted GH¢10,000 bail for slapping journalist

Recommended Videos

Politics: Owusu Bempah vows to quit preaching if Mahama ever becomes prez Politics Owusu Bempah vows to quit preaching if Mahama ever becomes prez
NPP Government: Corruption reducing under my watch - Akufo-Addo says NPP Government Corruption reducing under my watch - Akufo-Addo says
Politics: My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia Politics My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia



Top Articles

1 NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential racebullet
2 Chop Chop Allegations Akua Blakofe utterances annoying over 'death...bullet
3 Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for presidentbullet
4 Counsel Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020bullet
5 Setback Application to have Opuni's account released thrown out...bullet
6 Attack Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly...bullet
7 Truce Blakofe storms Gabby Otchere Darko's office to make peacebullet
8 Attack They want to kill me over 'chop chop' allegations -...bullet
9 Elections 2020 Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020...bullet
10 Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
5 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 Politics Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as...bullet

Politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Mahama
Elections 2020 Nana Addo will beat Mahama in 2020 - Political Scientist
Hajia Fati
Trial Hajia Fati makes first appearance in court for assaulting journalist
Ras Mubarak
Protests Recall Ambassador to Israel - Ras Mubarak to Akufo-Addo
Former President John Mahama
NDC Leadership Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah