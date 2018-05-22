I have secured 700 jobs for my people - Ken Agyapong brags

news

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that he has so far managed to secure 700 jobs in government for his constituents.

He said this is an indication that the Nana Addo led government is working well.

“This is my first time I have been able to get 700 jobs for my people. Call them and ask if I’m telling a lie. The secret is that this government is really working”, he said.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong also said when he secured such jobs, he shared them according to the communities in his constituency, saying he keeps retaining his seat because his people believe in him.

According to him, he has managed to get jobs at COCOBOD, Forestry Commission, Community Policing among others.

“When I give them the jobs, I don’t ask where they are coming from and I think that is why I’m always winning and retaining my seat,” he said.