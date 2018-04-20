I need a new car from Akufo-Addo - Akua Donkor

news

The Leader and Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor has said she expects a new car from President Nana Akufo-Addo.

She said this is due to the fact the boys of Nana Akufo-Addo destroyed her car when NPP won power in 2016.

Madam Akua Donkor however noted that ever since the incident, her means of transportation has been problematic – hence, the president must come to her aid.



“I need a brand new car from the President [Nana Akufo-Addo]. His party members destroyeed my car. I will have to see him personally and put before him my request”, she said.