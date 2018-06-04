I once pulled a gun on 'corrupt' Anas - Chairman Wontumi brags

news

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman in the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has stated that ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas is corrupt.

He said due to the corrupt practices of Anas, he once pulled a gun on him.

The outspoken NPP Chairman also alleged that Anas works for ex-President John Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama.

“I don’t know Anas in NPP; I know Anas to be a Mahama Boy. He works for the NDC. He is a very corrupt guy and very soon I will come out. I once pulled a gun on him”, he said.

Wontumi's allegations comes after NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong has made similar claims.

“If you take his tapes to the lab, you can detect they have been cut and some taken out; that is what will make you know he is a liar”, he said.

Kennedy Agyapong revealed on Adom FM’s morning show, “Dwaso Nsem” that Anas had tried to “blackmail” Chairman Wontumi a number of times but failed.



“Who wanted to set up chairman Wontumi; he tried setting Wontumi up with some women”, Mr Agyapong asserted.