I was forced to apologised for insulting Mahama - Rawlings

Ex-President Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has indicated that the recent apology he made to colleagues John Mahama and John Kufour were forced out of him.

He said he was coerced to issue that apology letter for calling Mahama and Kuffour a rogue and evil respectively.

Speaking at the 2nd Rawlings Revolutionary Lecturer series, the NDC founder said, "I’m not the one who is bastardising the truth, it’s the young generation you are talking about, the ones with the sharp teeth, if they who are much younger hadn’t bastardised the truth, there probably wouldn’t be the need for an apology”.

He threatened that the comments he made about Mahama and Kufour won't be the last since he has more up his sleeves.

“I have so much on my chest, and you misrepresent me, you bastardise the truth, and people wonder, is this man crazy, and I have to apologise. It’s not over, I’m just giving you an example of what your generation is doing. What a misrepresentation, isn’t it sad?” He added.

Rawlings has been on a collision course with the leadership of the NDC over what he terms as corruption deeply rooted in the party.

“What’s a revolution? A revolution is an explosion against a system that exceeded it, so you don’t expect that system to love the revolt, they will do everything to dismantle it, just like they attempted to destroy the revolution, today or tomorrow, it will continue in very cunning ways”, he snapped.