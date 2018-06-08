I will not investigate Nyantakyi and GFA - Martin Amidu

news

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has given the strongest indication that his office will not be responsible for investigation of the Ghana Football Association in the wake of recent allegations of corruption.

According to him, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has already taken up the matter so there will be no need for his outfit to also take it up.

The Ghana Football Association is currently under fire after an exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, uncovered certain rots and corruption bring perpetrated within its ranks.

Several top officials of the FA were, including the Association' president Kwesi Nyantakyi, were captured on camera using their offices to engage in various acts of misconduct and misdealing.

As a result, many Ghanaians have called for a detailed investigation into the matter, with certain quarters calling on President Akufo-Addo to allow the office of the Special Prosecutor handle the case, instead of the CID.

However, responding to such calls, Martin Amidu, who was appointed Special Prosecutor some months ago, said his office will not take up the case since it is already being investigated by the CID.

"It is not for my office to investigate the case that is already under investigation by the CID. No I would not do that,” the Special Prosecutor maintained," he told Accra-based Onua FM.

“The CID is equally a state mandated-body capable of its mandate,” the former Attorney-General stressed.

Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has dissolved the Ghana Football Association following the scandalous revelations in the Anas exposé.

Also, Parliament has set up a committee to investigate the GFA.