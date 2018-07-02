Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

I'll appoint a neutral person as new EC chair- Akufo-Addo assures


Electoral Commissioner I'll appoint a neutral person as new EC chair- Akufo-Addo assures

He said he was not considering appointing someone who'll come and do the bidding of the governing New Patriotic Party or the main opposition National Democratic Congress.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said he will appoint someone who is not openly associated with any of the political parties in Ghana as the new boss of the Electoral Commission (EC).

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC boss, deputies

He said he was not considering appointing someone who'll come and do the bidding of the governing New Patriotic Party or the main opposition National Democratic Congress.

He was speaking to the Ghanaian community in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on Saturday where he is attending the 31s AU summit.

He said: "We are not looking for persons who are coming to do a job for the NDC or for the NPP.

"We are looking for persons who are coming to do a job for Ghana. That is what we are looking for, for the Electoral Commission”.

The former EC chair, Charlotte Osei and her two deputies-- Georgina Opoku Amankwah and Amadu Sulley-- were fired from office on Thursday.

READ MORE:  Akufo-Addo's choice to replace Charlotte Osei will likely be a woman: sources

Their dismissal was based on a recommendation by the Chief Justice Committee after a petition filed for their removal was heard.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

EC Brouhaha: Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst EC Brouhaha Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst
NPP Government: Akufo-Addo to appoint 6 EC commissioners before 2020 election NPP Government Akufo-Addo to appoint 6 EC commissioners before 2020 election
Late Veep: "He was a perfect gentleman"- Mahama eulogises Amissah-Arthur Late Veep "He was a perfect gentleman"- Mahama eulogises Amissah-Arthur
Judicial Review: Former-EC chair Charlotte Osei urged to challenge dismissal Judicial Review Former-EC chair Charlotte Osei urged to challenge dismissal
EC Chair: I won’t appoint 'NPP-biased' person as new EC Chair – Nana Addo assures EC Chair I won’t appoint 'NPP-biased' person as new EC Chair – Nana Addo assures
EC Brouhaha: Removal of Charlotte not borne of hate- Akufo-Addo EC Brouhaha Removal of Charlotte not borne of hate- Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio station Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio station
Politics: My heart is truly broken - Charlotte Osei Politics My heart is truly broken - Charlotte Osei
RIP Amissah Arthur: Nana Addo and Mahama mourn the death of Amissah-Arthur RIP Amissah Arthur Nana Addo and Mahama mourn the death of Amissah-Arthur



Top Articles

1 EC Brouhaha Ousted Charlotte Osei, deputies to face prosecutionbullet
2 Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako fires...bullet
3 Electoral Commission CDD Ghana calls for broad consultation in...bullet
4 Video Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio...bullet
5 EC Audio Felix Kwakye Ofosu allegedly pocketed $6m 'thank you'...bullet
6 Ex-EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei vows to respond to...bullet
7 EC Brouhaha Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC...bullet
8 Kennedy Agyapong MP reveals Amissah Arthur told him NDC is...bullet
9 Sad News Former Vice President Amissah-Arthur deadbullet
10 Allegations Felix Kwakye Ofosu denies pocketing $6m...bullet

Related Articles

EC Brouhaha Removal of Charlotte not borne of hate- Akufo-Addo
EC Brouhaha Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC boss, deputies
Video Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio station
EC New Chair Akufo-Addo's choice to replace Charlotte Osei will likely be a woman: sources
Allegations Felix Kwakye Ofosu denies pocketing $6m cash gift for EC
African Union Akufo-Addo off to Mauritania for AU summit
EC Audio Felix Kwakye Ofosu allegedly pocketed $6m 'thank you' cash for EC
Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako fires Akufo-Addo
EC Brouhaha Ousted Charlotte Osei, deputies to face prosecution
Ex-EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei vows to respond to president's decision to oust her

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission White...bullet
9 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Inusah Fuseini MP to bow out of parliament
EC New Chair Akufo-Addo's choice to replace Charlotte Osei will likely be a woman: sources
African Union Akufo-Addo off to Mauritania for AU summit
Amissah-Arthur Akufo-Addo signs book of condolence at NDC Headquarters