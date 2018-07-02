news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said he will appoint someone who is not openly associated with any of the political parties in Ghana as the new boss of the Electoral Commission (EC).

He said he was not considering appointing someone who'll come and do the bidding of the governing New Patriotic Party or the main opposition National Democratic Congress.

He was speaking to the Ghanaian community in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on Saturday where he is attending the 31s AU summit.

He said: "We are not looking for persons who are coming to do a job for the NDC or for the NPP.

"We are looking for persons who are coming to do a job for Ghana. That is what we are looking for, for the Electoral Commission”.

The former EC chair, Charlotte Osei and her two deputies-- Georgina Opoku Amankwah and Amadu Sulley-- were fired from office on Thursday.

Their dismissal was based on a recommendation by the Chief Justice Committee after a petition filed for their removal was heard.