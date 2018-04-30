I'm a CPP member - Archbishop Duncan Williams reveals

news

The Founder and leader of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Duncan Williams has said that he is a member of the Conventions People's Party (CPP).

He said he grew up with a CPP supporting dad, therefore he is also a member.

Preaching to his congregation on Sunday, Duncan Williams said, "You know, I was talking to Kwame Jantuah of CPP – that is my father’s party so it’s my party – I was telling him: ‘Kwame, you people [CPP] are embarrassing me that’s why they [critics] think I belong to this party and that party."

The Archbishop has been linked to the two main political parties, NPP and NDC, in the past. But he said: "Why don’t you [CPP] just win one election for me so people will start believing me? The reason why they don’t believe that I don’t belong to any of these parties [NPP and NDC] because my party never wins".

He added, "I said: ‘You [CPP] are losing too much, win small; at least win one time that I can celebrate’, I haven’t celebrated for many years because you don’t win elections, you know”.