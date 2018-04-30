Home > News > Politics >

I'm a CPP member - Archbishop Duncan Williams reveals


Political Colours I'm a CPP member - Archbishop Duncan Williams reveals

He added, "I said: ‘You [CPP] are losing too much, win small; at least win one time that I can celebrate’, I haven’t celebrated for many years because you don’t win elections, you know”.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Archbishop Duncan Williams play

Archbishop Duncan Williams
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Founder and leader of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Duncan Williams has said that he is a member of the Conventions People's Party (CPP).

He said he grew up with a CPP supporting dad, therefore he is also a member.

Preaching to his congregation on Sunday, Duncan Williams said, "You know, I was talking to Kwame Jantuah of CPP – that is my father’s party so it’s my party – I was telling him: ‘Kwame, you people [CPP] are embarrassing me that’s why they [critics] think I belong to this party and that party."

READ ALSO: Christian husbands not romantic, very boring - Duncan-Williams

The Archbishop has been linked to the two main political parties, NPP and NDC, in the past. But he said: "Why don’t you [CPP] just win one election for me so people will start believing me? The reason why they don’t believe that I don’t belong to any of these parties [NPP and NDC] because my party never wins".

Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams play

Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams

 

He added, "I said: ‘You [CPP] are losing too much, win small; at least win one time that I can celebrate’, I haven’t celebrated for many years because you don’t win elections, you know”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tiger Eye PI: Anas premiers new exposé on June 6 to shame top politicians, administrators Tiger Eye PI Anas premiers new exposé on June 6 to shame top politicians, administrators
Security Concerns: I don't know NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' - Asiedu Nketia Security Concerns I don't know NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' - Asiedu Nketia
Victory: Nobody funded my campaign - NPP Northern Regional Chairman elect Victory Nobody funded my campaign - NPP Northern Regional Chairman elect
Gargantuan Promises: Nana Addo deceived Ghanaians - Mahama Gargantuan Promises Nana Addo deceived Ghanaians - Mahama
NPP Government: I speak for Akufo-Addo; not Arhin - Mustapha Hamid NPP Government I speak for Akufo-Addo; not Arhin - Mustapha Hamid
NDC Primaries: NDC responds to branch elections rigging claims by Rawlings NDC Primaries NDC responds to branch elections rigging claims by Rawlings

Recommended Videos

Politics: I have the solution to homosexuality in Ghana - Akua Donkor Politics I have the solution to homosexuality in Ghana - Akua Donkor
Rent Control: Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over Rent Control Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over
Security Analyst: Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism Security Analyst Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism



Top Articles

1 Politics NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawksbullet
2 Party Reorganisation NDC to hold 'mother' of all unity walk in Kumasibullet
3 Unity Walk Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage - Asiedu Nketia claimsbullet
4 Primaries Northern region NPP delegates vote in keenly watched pollbullet
5 Jubilee House 'Baseless and vile fabrication': Presidency denies...bullet
6 Mining Mahama criticises government fight against illegal miningbullet
7 In Kumasi Massive turnout at NDC unity walk: NPP says it's...bullet
8 N/R Delegates Conference Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8 to...bullet
9 Northern Region NPP primaries: Bugri Naabu loses...bullet
10 Homosexuality Christian MPs fight legalisation of gay...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Illegal Mining Mahama is criticised for pro-galamsey remarks
NDC Primaries Branch elections: Rawlings summons NDC bigwigs over vote rigging
Brogya Genfi
Sankofa Ghanaians are calling for the return of Mahama - Brogya Genfi
MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
Revelation NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong