Internal Bickering :  NDC MP Sam George locks up NDC leaders

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Dzata George has locked up the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), together with some branch executives of the party and some journalists at his residence for nearly an hour.

According to reports, they were locked up on the instructions of Sam George as some heavily built men believed to be land guards threatened to beat them up.

The police were later invited to calm the situation and evacuate the NDC executives from the apartment but they were eventually disregarded by the MP.

The report added: the party officials and branch executive members were in the house of the MP because some re-registration booklets that were to be handed over to the constituency executives from the headquarters had been allegedly diverted at the MP’s house – a situation that did not go down well with the branch executives who stormed the house to demand explanation.

The branch executives, were initially prevented from entering the premises, just when former Fisheries Minister, Sherry Ayitey, arrived with a team to deliver the booklets.

But Sam George in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM rejected all the allegations stating that he was not around at the time of the scuffle.