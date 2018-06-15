Pulse.com.gh logo
Intervene in KelniGVG deal - Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo


Intervene in KelniGVG deal - Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

The deal which is, among others, to assure revenue mobilisation within the telecommunications industry caused a stir, with some civil society players calling for its abrogation; and the telcos raising data protection concerns.

  • Published:
Franklin Cudjoe play

Franklin Cudjoe
The co-founder of policy think tank Imani Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe has admonished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the KelniGVG deal signed by the Ministry of Communications.

He said there are too many irregularities in the deal that needs the attention of the President.



“There are so many things being hidden about this deal that we need to know. I think President Nana Addo ought to be on top of this matter. I have not heard him speak and I am worried. This Kelni GVG deal is a candidate for opaqueness, it is a candidate for waste, it is a candidate for aggravated possible corruption, “ said Franklin Cudjoe.

His comments come barely a day after he raised concerns over government’s delay in locating the contract documents for the revenue monitoring Common Platform.

This is after Ghana Anti Corruption Coalition wrote to request the contract details on May 30, 2018.


Ministry of Communications’ response to the Ghana Anti Corruption Coalition on June 11 said: “We are currently in the process of locating the available records.”

Franklin-Cudjoe play

Franklin-Cudjoe

 

However, Mr Cudjoe in a statement raised concerns about the delay, saying “Folks, your ministry has signed a $178m contract with your money to locate in real time, apparently stolen revenues by the telcos. And yet it cannot locate all the documents it signed for the deal after two weeks.”

Two individuals, Sara Asafu-Adjaye and Maximus Amertogoh, have already filed a case restraining the government from implementing the Common Platform.

The two are concerned with the privacy of Ghanaians.

KelniGVG was given an $89 million contract to develop and oversee the Common Platform for the country

