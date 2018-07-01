Pulse.com.gh logo
Inusah Fuseini to bow out of parliament


Inusah Fuseini MP to bow out of parliament

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, will not seek reelection in the 2020 polls, the MP has told his supporters.

The MP made the announcement when he addressed National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters at the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Tamale Sports Stadium Saturday.

He said in Dagbani: “I am the second MP to have served Tamale Central Constituency for a long time, so I have decided; that I, Lawyer Inusah, shall not contest the position again when it is time for primaries for 2020 elections."

He added:"My decision to stand down in 2020 does not mean I will turn my back against this constituency, but I thank you immensely and would want to assure you that we will snatch victory in 2020, but lawyer Inusah will not stand for re-election in Tamale central constituency."

Mr Fuseini, a lawyer by profession, is the longest serving MP in the Tamale Central Constituency.

He served under ex-president John Mahama as the Lands and Natural Resources Minister.

