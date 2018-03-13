Home > News > Politics >

DCE and his driver trade slaps over use of Assembly vehicle


In Volta Region DCE and his driver trade slaps over use of Assembly vehicle

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Jasikan Assembly in the Volta Region, Lawrence Kwami Aisle has sacked his driver over what he described as gross insubordination.

  • Published:
play DCE, Lawrence Kwami Aisle
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It was pandemonium at the Jasikan Assembly of the Volta Region after the District Chief Executive of the Assembly reportedly traded slaps with his driver.

The DCE of Jasikan, Lawrence Kwami Aisle, is reported to have fired his personal driver following a misunderstanding over the use of the Assembly’s vehicle.

Narrating the incident, Frank Afriyie, who is the driver of the DCE, said his boss sacked him because he retaliated a slap given him.

The driver told Joy News that the DCE had instructed him, on a rainy day, to pick up a friend's girlfriend who was visiting from another town.

READ ALSO: Mahama can't be President again - NPP Chairman

He explained that the car developed a fault whiles they were returning – situation which delayed their arrival.

However, the DCE’s friend would have none of that and berated the driver for being late.

He further stated that the DCE’s friend ordered him to hand over the car key but he refused, before his boss was summoned to the scene.

The driver narrated that instead of asking about what happened, his boss’ first reaction was to slap him right in front of onlookers.

Mr. Afriyie said the actions of the DCE did not sit well with him so he equally retaliated by giving his boss “a heavy slap” of his own.

“If you don’t want to work with me again, [tell me and] I will give you your key but I am not your child,” the driver bemoaned, adding that his retaliation led to the DCE relieving him of his duties.

However, the DCE of Jasikan Mr. Aisle has denied that he exchanged slaps with his driver.

According to him, he had to sack his driver because he was drunk and was driving carelessly on the road.

READ ALSO: Felix Kwakye rips Akufo-Addo over eviction of traders

“I didn’t slap him and he didn’t slap me [but] Frank has been involved in drunk behaviour [and] on the day I asked him to go and drop some visitors, I received calls that he was driving on top speed,” the DCE countered in an interview with Joy News.

He added that his driver’s actions were “disgracing and bringing the image of the assembly into disrepute”, hence he had to fire him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Rivalry: Mahama can't be President again - NPP Chairman Rivalry Mahama can't be President again - NPP Chairman
GYEEDA Scandal: Pardon Abuga Pele - Paga residents plead with Nana Addo GYEEDA Scandal Pardon Abuga Pele - Paga residents plead with Nana Addo
Industrialisation: US ambassador doubts Nana Addo's 1-district, 1-factory policy Industrialisation US ambassador doubts Nana Addo's 1-district, 1-factory policy
Diplomacy: US Ambassador hails Nana Addo as most visionary Ghanaian leader Diplomacy US Ambassador hails Nana Addo as most visionary Ghanaian leader
Presidency: Nana Addo paying evacuated traders with own pocket money, says Govt Presidency Nana Addo paying evacuated traders with own pocket money, says Govt
Flagstaff House: Felix Kwakye rips Akufo-Addo over eviction of traders Flagstaff House Felix Kwakye rips Akufo-Addo over eviction of traders

Recommended Videos

International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics
Ghana @ 61: Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption Ghana @ 61 Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption
Mo Ibrahim: "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President" Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"



Top Articles

1 Presidency Nana Addo paying evacuated traders with own pocket money,...bullet
2 Diplomacy US Ambassador hails Nana Addo as most visionary Ghanaian leaderbullet
3 Flagstaff House Felix Kwakye rips Akufo-Addo over eviction of tradersbullet
4 Politics Mahama hails Kenyatta, Odinga reconciliationbullet
5 Prophecies Some people are scheming to assassinate Akufo-Addo -...bullet
6 Industrialisation US ambassador doubts Nana Addo's 1-district,...bullet
7 March 6 Ghana marks 61st Independence Day todaybullet
8 Rivalry Mahama can't be President again - NPP Chairmanbullet
9 GYEEDA Scandal Pardon Abuga Pele - Paga residents plead...bullet
10 Observer Mission Mahama saves nasty situation in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for latenessbullet
7 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
8 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to...bullet
9 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Nima Flagstaff House Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate
Presidency Nana Addo jets off to India for ISA summit
Heiko Maas is set to swap Germany's Justice Ministry for the Foreign Ministry, succeeding Social Democratic Party colleague Sigmar Gabriel
Heiko Maas German justice minister to become foreign minister: reports
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
Religion Ghana can't develop with prayers and 'tongues' - Ken Agyapong