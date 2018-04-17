Jubilate ahead of 2020 victory - Prophet Nigel to NDC

news

Founder and leader of the True Fire Prophetic Ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has tasked NDC supporters to start jubilating ahead of the 2020 general elections.

He said the National Democratic Congress will wrestle power from the NPP therefore their supporters should start wearing white apparels signifying victory.

“Every NDC member listening to me should go and sew a white cloth because NDC will win the 2020 elections with John Mahama. I am not a politician but God revealed to me that NDC will win the 2020 elections hands down. They should sew white clothes because God revealed an NDC victory,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Prophet Nigel is famously known for predicting the unfortunate death of Dancehall singer Ebony.

However, another prophet, Owusu Bempah has rubbished this prophecy by saying there's no way NDC are coming back to power in the near future.

“It is painful that some people [prophets] are not being truthful to the ex-President [Mahama]. He can stage a come-back to contest but it won’t favour him. It’s about time he admits and sees himself as a former president just like Kuffuor and Rawlings. Those small prophets promising him [a win in elections] are lying to him,” Bempah said.

But Prophet Gaisie insists the NDC will win the 2020 elections hands down with ex-President Mahama.