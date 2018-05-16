Home > News > Politics >

Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia


Second Lady Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia said “I do a lot of work that I will rather highlight. I mean if a woman is dressing well there shouldn’t be anything wrong with that. I think we should own our beauty and also make a difference.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The wife of Ghana's Vice-President, Samira Bawumia has said that she is not worried about social media critics on her choice of clothing.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mrs Bawumia said she would rather prefer to be judged on what impact she making with the position she occupies than what she wears.

“I wish it wouldn’t be the preoccupation…because I do a lot of work that I will rather highlight. I mean if a woman is dressing well there shouldn’t be anything wrong with that. I think we should own our beauty and also make a difference,” she said.

READ ALSO: Samira Bawumia voted for the first time in 2008

She also noted that her choice of wardrobe is also promoting the business for those who make them and that is something that excites her.

“Sometimes I wear clothes and those who made it for me, their business booms and I’m happy for them because I’m also promoting their industry.”

Samira Bawumia play

Samira Bawumia

 

After President Akufo-Addo was inaugurated on January 7, 2016, Mr Bawumia has been an attraction at many public events with her fashion.

Some people admire her fashion sense while others criticise her for choosing clothes that do not reflect her religious leanings as a Muslim and her position as the wife of the Vice President.

READ ALSO: Shatta Michy's mum speaks on break up rumours

But Mrs Bawumia said such comments only bother her when they tend to spite her. She added that she is more concerned about what her close circle has to say about what she is wearing.

“I worry slightly about how sometimes the discourse goes because this politics turns to be sometimes a bit vicious. I don’t mind for my own personal saying because if someone I don’t know has an opinion about me [that’s] tough, but I worry about the people I know and how they feel about my interaction with them and for the most time I get a positive response,” she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Deputy Special Prosecutor: I’ll quit if I’m made a puppet – Cynthia Lamptey Deputy Special Prosecutor I’ll quit if I’m made a puppet – Cynthia Lamptey
Ghana’s Second Lady: Samira Bawumia voted for the first time in 2008 Ghana’s Second Lady Samira Bawumia voted for the first time in 2008
Legal Tussle: Attorney General drags Ibrahim Mahama to Supreme Court over mining license Legal Tussle Attorney General drags Ibrahim Mahama to Supreme Court over mining license
Money From Politicians: Stop demanding money from MPs, Ministers – Chief tells constituents Money From Politicians Stop demanding money from MPs, Ministers – Chief tells constituents
Truth: Calling Mahama 'incompetent' factual, not an attack - Samira Bawumia Truth Calling Mahama 'incompetent' factual, not an attack - Samira Bawumia
False Report: NPP's Kandahar Boys deny attacking Highways over contracts to NDC False Report NPP's Kandahar Boys deny attacking Highways over contracts to NDC

Recommended Videos

Politics: Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama Politics Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama
Politics: Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi Politics Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi
Politics: Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for deformity Politics Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for deformity



Top Articles

1 Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declaresbullet
2 Accusations Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthurbullet
3 Prophecy Akufo-Addo will be a one-term President - Political Scientistbullet
4 Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in Londonbullet
5 Allegations Kill your opponents in NPP to be of good standing -...bullet
6 Rebuttal Mahama never made me useless - Amissah Arthur clarifiesbullet
7 NPP Congress Freddie Blay gives GH¢100,000 each to 275 NPP...bullet
8 Bloated Government Nana Addo's family members more...bullet
9 NPP Government Funding free SHS from oil money most...bullet
10 Nepotism Mahama gave all the juicy contracts to his...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet
9 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

Acting General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu
Predictions NPP will rule Ghana for forty years - John Boadu
Alhaji ABA Fuseini
A.B.A Fuseini NDC MP warns Akufo-Addo against using Heritage Fund for Free SHS
NPP postpone Congress
Elections NPP postpones National Delegates Congress to July 6th-8th
Dep Special Prosecutor nominee
Fighting Corruption Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee to be vetted by Parliament tomorrow