Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia

The wife of Ghana's Vice-President, Samira Bawumia has said that she is not worried about social media critics on her choice of clothing.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mrs Bawumia said she would rather prefer to be judged on what impact she making with the position she occupies than what she wears.

“I wish it wouldn’t be the preoccupation…because I do a lot of work that I will rather highlight. I mean if a woman is dressing well there shouldn’t be anything wrong with that. I think we should own our beauty and also make a difference,” she said.

She also noted that her choice of wardrobe is also promoting the business for those who make them and that is something that excites her.

“Sometimes I wear clothes and those who made it for me, their business booms and I’m happy for them because I’m also promoting their industry.”

After President Akufo-Addo was inaugurated on January 7, 2016, Mr Bawumia has been an attraction at many public events with her fashion.

Some people admire her fashion sense while others criticise her for choosing clothes that do not reflect her religious leanings as a Muslim and her position as the wife of the Vice President.

But Mrs Bawumia said such comments only bother her when they tend to spite her. She added that she is more concerned about what her close circle has to say about what she is wearing.

“I worry slightly about how sometimes the discourse goes because this politics turns to be sometimes a bit vicious. I don’t mind for my own personal saying because if someone I don’t know has an opinion about me [that’s] tough, but I worry about the people I know and how they feel about my interaction with them and for the most time I get a positive response,” she said.