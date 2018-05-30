Ken Agyapong warns Kweku Baako not to dare him

news

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has warned the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako not to dare him on Anas’ expose due to the respect he has for him.

He said on Adom TV that Kweku Baako must stop defending Anas because he does not know the caliber of person he is dealing with.

“I respect Kwaku Baako very much but he should be very careful not to dare me otherwise I will bring out all information to show Anas Aremeyaw Anas is corrupt, wicked, evil, extortionist, blackmailer and a thief who lures people and institutions in making his so-called investigative videos if he tries defending him. I am not afraid of him, but what is fair should be fair,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong further stated that he is angry at Anas because his mode of investigation is unfair to citizens. He added that he was ready to expose him for people to know the kind of person he is.

“What is going on in this country? That Anas should be given the space to be destroying people through his dubious means of making wealth. I Am so crazy about this issue even though am not in any of his videos because I want Ghanaians to know that Anas is not genuine but keeps blackmailing people to make wealth,” he added.

He also disclosed that, when NDC was in power, some of its party officials paid Anas off to prevent him from releasing a video he recorded in Dubai some time ago about some NDC top officials.

He, however, stated that members of the NPP are not afraid of him and will make him know his limit by showing him who he is.

“I have not been able to sleep today, just because of this Anas guy who thinks he is the only person who has the sense of investigating corrupt practices in this country, he is just getting me bored.”

“I am not against Anas investigating a corrupt person but his procedure is completely wrong. Secondly, he who claims somebody is corrupt is the worst of all corrupt persons.”