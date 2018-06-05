Kennedy Agyapong 'slaps' Kweku Baako

Kennedy Agyapong has called on Kweku Baako not to underestimate the weight of evidence he has in possession.
The latest of the brawl between the two happened when Kennedy Agyapong claimed he has enough evidence to back his numerous allegations against Anas that he is corrupt.
The vociferous MP within the past few days has been waging a campaign against Anas who has promised to air the latest investigative piece he did on Ghana Football.
The Assin Central MP speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, he said Kweku Baako does not know the underhand dealings of Anas which he said he is about to expose.
"I respect Kweku Baako, he is wise but not wiser than me, so many of the things he has said are untrue," he added.
In an audio recording leaked by Kennedy Agyapong, Anas is allegedly heard extorting money from a businessman, Hafiz Mohammed.